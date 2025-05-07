Naythar Al Balushi lives in a three-bedroom Arabian Ranches 1 villa that she and her husband Ahmed bought for Dh1.85 million. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

My Own Home: Arabian Ranches villa has increased in value by Dh4m in five years

Naythar Al Balushi and her family got great deal on three-bedroom property in Dubai in 2020

Katy Gillett
May 07, 2025