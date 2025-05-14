The TV is in the majlis

Kazi Syed Ubaid, left, and Aaliya Alam bought a Dh1.3 million three-bedroom villa in Ajman. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

The TV is in the majlis

Kazi Syed Ubaid, left, and Aaliya Alam bought a Dh1.3 million three-bedroom villa in Ajman. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

My Own Home: Couple swap Dubai rents to make budget go further at Dh1.3m Ajman villa