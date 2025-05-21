Gitex Europe can forge new corridor of co-operation, UAE minister says

A new economic corridor and new business partnerships can be forged from the first European edition of Dubai’s long-running technology exhibition, Gitex, government ministers have said.
On the opening day of Gitex Europe in Berlin, Alia Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, hoped the event would attract further investment into UAE tech companies.
Since its inaugural event in Dubai in 1981, Gitex has expanded to host events in technology, business and health care in Africa, Asia and now Europe.
More than 1,400 start-up companies and established technology businesses were on show at exhibition stands packed into the Messe Berlin conference centre for the three-day event.
“Gitex has always been a place where people come together to shape what comes next, but this event is not only about technology – it is about vision, collaboration and the will to build a smarter, more connected, resilient global future,” said Ms Al Mazrouei.
“We are here not just to showcase innovation, but to co-invest in a future that is technologically enabled and globally networked.”
National pavilions representing India, Italy, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, South Korea, the UK – as well as the UAE – were hoping to develop new business opportunities and invest in start-ups.
Trade partnerships
As the third largest global economy, Germany is viewed as rich in potential for new investment and bi-lateral partnerships in technology.
Last year, non-oil trade between Germany and the UAE reached 13.4 billion euros, a 5 per cent increase from the previous year.
Germany is now the UAE’s second-largest trading partner within the EU.
In May, it was announced Abu Dhabi investors MGX would partner with world leading artificial intelligence firm Nvidia and other French companies to build a 1.4 gigawatt Ai campus near Paris.
The initiate will focus on AI, quantum computing, and next generation materials.
It is an example of how technology will continue to play a critical role in European partnerships, Ms Al Mazrouei said.
“Together, we are shaping a new economic corridor, one powered by innovation and grounded in common purpose,” said Ms Al Mazrouei in her opening speech.
“The UAE may be small in territory, but we are expansive in ambition.
“We are building an economy that is digitally fluent, environmentally conscious, globally connected and intellectually open.
“We are not just scaling businesses – we are scaling mindsets and nurturing the next generation of innovators.”
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”
