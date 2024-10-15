Mia Choi, senior associate at HL Mando, explains how 'Parkie' robots will slide under the car and efficiently move it into tight parking spots. Pawan Singh / The National
Mia Choi, senior associate at HL Mando, explains how 'Parkie' robots will slide under the car and efficiently move it into tight parking spots. Pawan Singh / The National

News

UAE

Gitex 2024: How robot 'Parkie' will lift your car and fit it into a tight parking space

It was among a host of transport solutions on display at the tech show in Dubai

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

October 15, 2024