Gitex Europe: Could cyberdog developed in Abu Dhabi help support elderly social care?

Robotic dogs have become a familiar sight at tech exhibitions around the world, but the latest cyberdog on show at Gitex Europe in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/berlin/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/berlin/">Berlin</a> has been designed specifically to address the growing demands of social care. The exhibition held each year in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/">Dubai</a> opened its European version on Wednesday, uniting venture capitalists with technology start-ups. As <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/uae-s-growing-elderly-population-at-risk-from-isolation-and-depression-1.968037" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/uae-s-growing-elderly-population-at-risk-from-isolation-and-depression-1.968037">populations age</a>, elderly care is one of the greatest challenges facing society. The Abu Dhabi-based developers of ‘Byte’ claim the robotic dog can offer companionship and emotional support while used as a home assistant. And without the need for daily walks, trips to the vet or the constant attention demands of most canine companions, Byte could offer a low-maintenance alternative to man’s best friend. “We want to position this as a cyber pet for elderly people or as a guide dog for the blind,” said Charles Goh, global alliance director at InspireTech, a company in Yas Island developing software to a make the Chinese-made robotic dog more interactive with humans. “It will use ChatGPT to sing songs, tell jokes and engage with its owner. Importantly, it is a companion that can offer a low-maintenance solution to help resolve the issue of isolation. This robot is in the shape of a dog, but eventually it may be able to take different forms of a cat or a bird, for example.” The company is developing software that will allow the dog to understand commands in several languages. It is programmed to notify emergency services if it receives no response from its owner during regular check-ins in case of a fall at home, and can offer medication reminders. A camera fitted inside the dog’s head can be viewed through the owner’s mobile device, while its body is packed with sensors allowing safe integration with its surroundings. Health-monitoring software is under development to allow the cyberdog to monitor its owner’s biometrics and call medical assistance in the event of a heart attack or stroke. Byte takes an hour to fully charge and is expected to cost about $5,000 once on sale, which developers expect by 2030. “Real dogs are amazing but there is an emotional attachment humans have that can be difficult to break, as most owners will outlive their pets,” said Mr Goh, in Berlin to build new financial partnerships with European investors. “There is no separation anxiety with a cyberdog and the fundamental difference is you will never have to say goodbye to him.” The cyberdog, one of a number of projects under development at InspireTech, comes with data protection and cybersecurity. Across three days, Gitex Europe is focusing on these core areas, as well as green technology, to decarbonise economies, smart cities and regulation of artificial intelligence. Investors said there was plenty of potential to build new partnerships between the UAE and Europe. “We have a lot of start-ups and founders from Dubai who want to expand into Europe so we want to make sure we connect them with the right ecosystem enablers and the right partners,” said Julien Plouzeau, senior partner at Oraseya Capital, the venture capital fund of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority. “It is also important for us to be educated about new opportunities we can bring to our founders and help them set up in Europe. Most of the expansion plans we see from the Middle East at some point will include Europe.” The Dubai Economic Agenda D33 is a comprehensive plan to double the size of the emirate's economy within the next decade. As a road map to sustainable growth, the drive aims to hit that goal before 2033, with a focus on diversifying the economy and attracting new investment. Mr Plouzeau said technology around finance and property have been the most active industries in regards to investment capital over the past two years. “There's no reason to think that's going to stop in the future,” he said. “We are also looking at logistics, supply chain, and pretty much all the industries and verticals aligned to Agenda D33. “We are actively deploying $136 billion at the moment and looking at $500,000 to $3 million per investment. Of course, there is a long process for us to conduct our due diligence, but we've seen start-ups very much here coming to Berlin, so it's quite exciting.” Dubai Silicon Oasis has been a key location in the UAE to test the latest technology, before expanding services elsewhere. From automated roadside delivery robots, to driverless taxis, AI-powered pedestrian crossings and drones transporting vital medical supplies, the area has played a crucial role in technology testing. “It is a great moment to see something made in the UAE, such as Gitex here in Europe, and we really want to consolidate that,” said Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, director general of Dubai Silicon Oasis. “We want to not only import technology but also export the transfer of technology as there is an ease of doing business in the UAE. “We are really interested in technology but investment does not come easily. The UAE was the first country to appoint a minister of AI and rather than red tape for business, we roll out the red carpet.”