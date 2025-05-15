Elon Musk's Neuralink to test brain chip in UAE

The UAE will host the first clinical trials outside the US of a wireless brain chip made by tech billionaire <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/13/elon-musk-says-tesla-robotaxis-are-coming-to-streets-of-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/13/elon-musk-says-tesla-robotaxis-are-coming-to-streets-of-saudi-arabia/">Elon Musk</a>'s Neuralink company, which is designed to improve the lives of paralysed people. The Department of Health Abu Dhabi on Wednesday said it has teamed up with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/13/cleveland-clinic-abu-dhabi-anniversary/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/13/cleveland-clinic-abu-dhabi-anniversary/">Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi</a> and Neuralink to launch the trial programme, known as UAE-PRIME. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, chairman of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said the development marks a significant step in developing life science in the region. The chip is meant to improve the lives of quadriplegic patients who have lost the ability to control their bodies below the neck. By inserting the Neuralink device – about the size of a one dirham coin – into the brain, users can control a computer or mobile device using the power of thought. “In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are proud to enable the safe and responsible advancement of brain-computer interface technology, offering renewed hope to individuals living with severe neurological conditions,” said Mr Al Mansoori. “Abu Dhabi’s commitment to innovation in health and life sciences – driving the acceleration of breakthrough technologies that are purposefully tested, ethically governed, and made accessible to patients around the world.” Neuralink goal is to connect people's brains to computers, to help tackle complex health conditions. Research and development of the N1 device aims to restore capabilities such as vision, motor function and speech. The device's use could be expanded beyond medical problems and into everyday life. Implants are inserted using a special surgical robot with precision capabilities exceeding the human hand. It attaches more than a thousand tiny electrodes into brain tissue. The implant has been tested on three people to date. Mr Musk also claims the research could expand how we experience the world around us. The tech billionaire and adviser to US President Donald Trump is not the only investor hoping to capitalise on brain power. The rapidly evolving brain-computer interface market has been joined by Apple, which has collaborated with US start-up Synchron to develop a similar device. A less invasive Stentrode device is similar to a stent used to inflate blocked arteries, and is inserted into a vein close to the brain’s motor cortex. Once in place, the device’s 16 electrodes detect brain signals and translate them into digital commands to navigate through Apple devices. Ten patients have experienced the Synchron device, since testing began in 2019.