Abu Dhabi Police issue safety warning following heavy rain in Al Ain

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take extra care on the roads after heavy rain in parts of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/"> Abu Dhabi</a>. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported that heavy rain had fallen in the Khatm Al Shiklah and Um Ghaffa areas of Al Ain. This led police in Abu Dhabi to ask drivers to be cautious in the wet weather. "Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely," the force said in a post on social media platform X. The rain that fell on Tuesday was not predicted by the NCM's forecast, which did warn of humidity rising in the evenings for the rest of the week.