Rubesh Pillai's home was badly hit by flooding during last year's deluges. Antonie Robertson/The National
Rubesh Pillai's home was badly hit by flooding during last year's deluges. Antonie Robertson/The National

News

UAE

UAE home insurance premiums rise while residents still struggle with flood repairs

Problems persist one year on from the worst flooding in the country's history

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

May 02, 2025