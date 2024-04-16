Dubai Airport flooded as heavy rain sparks travel disruption

UAE weather live: Emirates hit by severe storms

Video footage shows Dubai International Airport flooded after heavy rain and thunderstorms struck the UAE.

Footage filmed at the scene and circulating on social media shows planes surrounded by water as they struggle to navigate the disruptive weather.

Operations were temporarily suspended for 25 minutes to deal with the disruption, the airport confirmed.

A statement posted on X on Tuesday described "major flooding on roads leading to the airport and forecasts indicate that the unsettled weather will continue until tomorrow morning".

Passengers were advised to check their flight status, allow significant extra travel time and use the Dubai Metro for smoother transit.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dubai Airports said 17 flights had been cancelled due to the bad weather.

It came as UAE authorities urged the public to remain indoors amid severe storms sweeping the Emirates.

A National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority safety alert said people should leave their homes only in “extreme necessity”.

Weather warnings remain in place after large parts of the UAE were lashed by torrential rain and thunderstorms in the early hours of Tuesday.

And the Government of Dubai has extended remote working for employees until Wednesday, while private schools in the emirate have also been directed to continue remote learning. Private sector entities, too, have been urged to adopt remote working for an additional day to ensure safety.

Heavy rain hits Dubai and Abu Dhabi - in pictures