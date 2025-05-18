My Sharjah Rent: Mother gets twice the space for same price after leaving Dubai

My Sharjah Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

When Pakistani mum-of-two Huda Tayyab wanted more space for her family last year, she realised she could get an apartment double the size for the same price if she swapped life in Dubai for Sharjah.

The freelance journalist, 34, said she has no regrets over leaving life in her one-bedroom apartment in Dubai Silicon Oasis and moving her family to a two-bedroom in New Muweilah, on the outskirts of Sharjah last September.

Ms Tayyab said she relocated, along with her husband and two children, as she needed extra space following the birth of her second son. She invited The National into her home to show us what makes it so very special to her.

Why did you choose to live here?

I was working on a freelance basis and realised if we moved here for a year, we could save up some money. I was not working full-time and needed extra space because we just had a second child. My husband was working in Sharjah, which is why it made sense for us to move here.

When I had one baby, I was able to be up and about, I could go to Dubai Mall or Mall of the Emirates with them. When I had the second baby, it was very difficult for me to handle an infant and a toddler. I needed a space where I can give them everything at home.

What do you get for your money?

It's very accessible. We have restaurants with cuisines like Indian, Pakistani, Syrian and Yemeni right on our doorstep. There's a bakery and pharmacy as well, down in the building. Living with children, it was important to have that accessibility to a pharmacy.

How have you made the apartment feel like your home?

I feel like this is a little sanctuary for me, living here with the children. I love the space that we have made. I'm a minimalistic person and I don't like very busy places. I set everything up according to my aesthetics. I wanted something that was peaceful and calm as soon as you walk in.

I try to use pastels and nudes and I try to keep all the things that are necessary and not anything extra. It's a very healthy place for my children to feel calm and serene. There is a space where the kids can play on their own. There's a big kitchen which means I can cook whatever I want. In the lounge, I have put up some pieces of art because I am an art lover.

Are you happy with the location of where you live?

There are top-notch cafes, if we want to go out and hang out with friends. We also have cinemas and malls which are just five minute drives away. One of the benefits of being this side of Sharjah is that we are close to Dubai. We can be in Mirdif within 10 minutes.

Are there any disadvantages to living where you do?

If I have to travel by taxi, I have to be very, very considerate of the time because of the bottlenecks. In Dubai, I used to call a taxi no matter what time it was. Here I try not to go out in the rush hours because I know that it will be insane.

