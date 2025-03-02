Najla Majdalaweyeh at her apartment. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

News

UAE

My Sharjah Rent: Retired teacher spends 32 years in emirate’s vibrant community

Najla Majdalawieh calls the city her home

Salam Al Amir
Salam Al Amir

March 02, 2025

My Sharjah Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Retired teacher Najla Majdalawieh, 54, has called Sharjah home for 32 years.

Having previously lived in Al Mamzar, she moved to Al Taawun and has stayed ever since, drawn by its convenience and vibrant surroundings.

Her three-bedroom apartment, which also includes a spacious living room, a large kitchen, and a maid’s room with an en suite bathroom, now costs Dh60,000 annually in rent.

While she enjoys the location, she admits that traffic congestion and limited parking are major challenges especially for her three children, who struggle with it on their ways to and from work.

Why did you choose to live here?

I love Sharjah, its atmosphere, its streets, its everything. This city feels like home to me, and I have never considered living anywhere else. I was attracted to the area because it is well-served. Everything I need is within reach. It’s close to Dubai, near the beautiful Al Qasba Canal, a wonderful spot for the community to unwind, and not far from Al Mamzar Beach, which offers a scenic retreat.

What touches have you made to the property to make it feel like home?

I love adding personal decorative touches that reflect my character. To bring a sense of Middle Eastern culture into my home, I added solid wooden doors, intricately carved chairs, and traditional geometric-patterned frames, each contributing to an elegant and culturally rich ambience. These changes have transformed my apartment into a warm and inviting space.

What do you enjoy most about your home?

One of the best things is its proximity to my friends’ homes. I also have lovely neighbours, and we have built a great relationship. The community here is social and full of life, which is something I deeply appreciate.

Is there anything you would change if you could?

If I could, I would love to have more green spaces. I have a passion for gardening and would love an area where I could plant and care for greenery. Right now, I make do with indoor plants.

How do you spend your time in the area?

I enjoy early morning walks around the neighbourhood and often organise regular meetups with my friends and neighbours. There is always something happening in the community, and I love being part of it.

Would you recommend this area to others looking to move here?

Well, the biggest downside is the heavy traffic and the difficulty in finding parking. But apart from that, it’s a wonderful area with great amenities. For those who prioritise convenience and an active social life, this is a great place to be but if not, I would recommend Al Mamzar area.

Would you consider buying a property in Sharjah?

I would buy a property in Sharjah, but not in this particular area. If I were to invest in a home, I would choose a location with less congestion. But no matter what, I wouldn’t leave Sharjah, this city is my home.

Updated: March 02, 2025, 8:38 AM