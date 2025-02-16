My Sharjah Rent: Voiceover artist transforms Dh42,500 one-bed flat into family home

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-dubai-rent/"><i><b>My Sharjah Rent</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like</b></i> Voiceover artist Tahreem Fatima Hashmi has created a family home in Ganda Tower, near Al Nahda Park in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/08/my-sharjah-rent-air-arabia-pilot-loves-dh40000-aljada-apartment-so-much-he-plans-to-buy/" target="_blank">Sharjah</a>, for her three children. Ms Hashimi, who is from Pakistan, says the spectacular views from their 19th floor, one-bedroom apartment were a big reason for moving in. She is also a visual artist, and has brightened up her apartment with calligraphy pieces blending traditional techniques with modern flair. She has lived in her apartment for a year, and pays Dh42,500 a year in rent. She has no plans to move – as long as the rent remains affordable. The main reason I chose to live here is safety and the security of the building. Also, it has great facilities like a swimming pool, gym and a really nice play area for younger kids. There is a really nice walking track which is great to get out and exercise on, away from the traffic. I'm passionate about transforming spaces into warm, inviting and functional homes. Artwork I have put up on the walls of the apartment cheers me up and makes the place feel like our home. My artwork is a reflection of my love for beauty, harmony, and self-expression. Sharjah is much more affordable than other places, so this was one of the main reasons why we chose to live here. Dubai is very expensive and I can't afford that as I’m no longer working full time as a teacher. Both of my girls are working and they are helping with paying the rent so it works well for us. We don’t have a lot of space, but the balcony is a great place to look out and enjoy the views. I have tried to make it extra special with some plants. This building is very family-orientated, so there are always young children using some of the play areas. We have not been here that long but the cafes nearby are a good place to meet people and to catch up with what is happening. There is a nice sense of community there. We have parking and we have everything we need here, and there is a market nearby. We are quite new to the area and still getting to know our neighbours – I haven’t met many of them yet. There is a lot of coming and going from the apartments, but we all feel safe here, which is the most important thing, and what we were looking for in a building when we were choosing where to live. We don’t have a garden here and I love gardening, so that is something I would change. I have tried to make the balcony area as green as possible, but it would be great to have a bit more outdoor space. I would like to be able to grow things and have some plants to attend to.