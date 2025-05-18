13 people rescued from sinking boat off UAE coast

Emergency services on Sunday rescued 13 people aboard a sinking pleasure boat off the coast of the UAE.

Teams from the National Search Rescue Centre and the Coast Guard evacuated the group – made up of citizens and residents – the National Guard said.

The National Guard oversees search and rescue operations across the Emirates and abroad.

It did not disclose the cause of the incident or the emirate in which the emergency mission took place.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities said three injured seafarers had been rescued from a sinking cargo ship in the country's waters.

The three – Asian citizens according to the authorities – were taken to safety on rescue boats.

