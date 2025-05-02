Mohsen Sarhan, chief executive of the Egyptian Food Bank, said 'there was nothing more to discover in the world of hunger'. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Mohsen Sarhan, chief executive of the Egyptian Food Bank, said 'there was nothing more to discover in the world of hunger'. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

'Less talk, more action' needed to end hunger, says Egyptian Food Bank chief

Mohsen Sarhan said poverty trap was real and US aid cuts were causing damage

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

May 02, 2025