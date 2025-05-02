'Less talk, more action' needed to end hunger, says Egyptian Food Bank chief

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/18/sheikh-khaled-announces-100m-to-fight-global-hunger-at-g20-in-brazil/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/18/sheikh-khaled-announces-100m-to-fight-global-hunger-at-g20-in-brazil/">Global hunger</a> cannot be eradicated completely but the world can try to ease the burden on those affected, the chief executive of the Egyptian Food Bank has said. Mohsen Sarhan said everyone was “full of bright ideas” but “there was nothing more to discover in the world of hunger”. Speaking to <i>The National</i> on Thursday, Mr Sarhan said now was the time do just do something about it. “It cannot be ended as a global issue,” said Mr Sarhan, on the sidelines of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/01/world-turning-away-from-awareness-of-global-aid-crises-official-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/01/world-turning-away-from-awareness-of-global-aid-crises-official-says/">Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development conference</a>. “But the best we can try to do is to make life a little bit easier on those who are affected.” The situation is severe. According to the UN in 2023, 66.1 million people − about 14 per cent of the population in the Arab region – faced hunger. A further report in 2024 stated that globally between 713 and 757 million people faced hunger – including one out of every five in Africa. Mr Sarhan said blaming the hungry was a common theme, especially among the privileged, who assume the poor don’t want to work. “'They do not want to work. They're just too lazy. They can't stick to a job,' − I hear that all the time,” said Mr Sarhan. He said a major part of the EFB's funding goes to giving families food subsidies and people told him that “you are encouraging them not to work”. But he said the families they give this aid to are either elderly or disabled people or female-led households where the woman works at least three jobs and still cannot afford enough food. “So, that's where we step in,” he said. “Poverty is a structural issue. You don't get to choose which family you were born into or which country or which economic conditions,” he said. “And then poverty breeds more poverty, which we call in our business the poverty trap.” He pointed to a programme launched by the bank two years ago, where they empower women to become farmers − with crops such as in dates, beans and lentils − and then purchase the produce from them. The food bank was established in 2006 and, while its mandate is to help the most vulnerable in Egypt, it has also worked across the region in Algeria, Lebanon, Sudan and most recently in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a>. It has also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/egyptian-food-bank-founder-partners-with-uae-s-100-million-meals-campaign-1.1206064" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/egyptian-food-bank-founder-partners-with-uae-s-100-million-meals-campaign-1.1206064">teamed up</a> with the UAE’s 100 Million Meals campaign to provide food to low-income families during Ramadan. Reflecting on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/04/23/aid-cuts-and-conflict-threatens-educational-lifeline-for-middle-easts-most-vulnerable/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/04/23/aid-cuts-and-conflict-threatens-educational-lifeline-for-middle-easts-most-vulnerable/">global aid funding reductions</a> from the US, Mr Sarhan said this had done “tremendous damage” globally − including in Egypt. He pointed to the cuts to the World Food Programme that provides support to the needy across the world. “These people got switched off in a moment with one decision,” he said. “I don't think that's right.” When asked if the gravity of the situation gets him down, Mr Sarhan said it “could kill you, but again, what I'm trying to do is be very micro-focused”. He added that “today, was a very good day. We try to celebrate it. Tomorrow, it hasn't come yet.” The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/23/uae-floods-show-impact-of-growing-global-extreme-weather-threat-dubai-conference-hears/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/23/uae-floods-show-impact-of-growing-global-extreme-weather-threat-dubai-conference-hears/">Dihad</a> event this year aims to tackle the issue of humanitarian aid in a polarised world. Michela Matuella, director of the emergency response co-ordination centre within the directorate-general for the EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department, earlier told attendees the world was in an era of increasing fragility where “blatant violations” of international humanitarian law have become “alarmingly frequent”. “There are mounting obstacles to delivering aid to those most in need,” she said. “Access is denied. Workers are killed, hospitals and schools are attacked. Children are caught in the crossfire. The number of people forced to flee their homes continues to rise and the escalating climate crisis further intensifies global humanitarian needs.” Ms Matuella said in 2025 an estimated 305 million individuals in the world will require urgent aid and protection yet the gap between resources and needs was widening. “This is real human suffering,” she added. But Ms Matuella issued a call to action stating humanitarian aid had to be delivered in tandem with long-term thinking and financing − harnessing everyone from the private sector to philanthropic organisations. “I have a very simple message to convey,” she said. “As the winds of isolationism whip across the world, the EU will remain a strong, reliable and committed humanitarian partner. You can count on us.”