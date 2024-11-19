The UK and Germany, two of the four biggest aid donors by volume, announced major foreign aid cuts planned for next year’s budgets. PA
The UK and Germany, two of the four biggest aid donors by volume, announced major foreign aid cuts planned for next year’s budgets. PA

Opinion

Editorial

Aid has its flaws, but countries shouldn't stop giving

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

November 19, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today