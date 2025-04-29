Facial recognition technology is widely used around the world and is set to be key to the UAE's efforts to drive efficiency. Getty Images
Facial recognition technology is widely used around the world and is set to be key to the UAE's efforts to drive efficiency. Getty Images

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi introduces facial recognition technology at hotels to cut check-in times

Cutting-edge system being piloted at five-star properties before wider roll-out

The National

April 29, 2025