Abu Dhabi introduces facial recognition technology at hotels to cut check-in times

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/12/24/abu-dhabi-tourism-jobs/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/12/24/abu-dhabi-tourism-jobs/">Abu Dhabi</a> is to introduce <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/17/uae-tests-facial-recognition-emirates-id/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/17/uae-tests-facial-recognition-emirates-id/">facial recognition</a> technology across its hotels to help reduce check-in times for guests and strengthen identification measures. The advanced system is now being piloted at a select number of hotels ahead of an initial roll-out at five-star properties in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain Region, and Al Dhafra Region. A second phase of the strategy will target four-star hotels, with the biometric technology to then be gradually deployed at all hotels in the emirate. Authorities did not provide a time-frame for when the new facial recognition procedures will be fully introduced. The scheme, announced at the Arabian Travel Market event in Dubai, is being led by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP). “This initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging innovation to enhance the guest experience while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security for both guests and hospitality sector employees,” said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general for tourism at DCT. “By working closely with ICP and our hotel partners and national authorities, we are ensuring a seamless, safer and more connected journey for every visitor.” In April 2024, Abu Dhabi announced plans to invest more than $10 billion in infrastructure, as part of a new strategy to boost international visitor numbers and cultural activity. The Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030 aims to create 178,000 new jobs in the emirate, bringing the total number of jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors to about 366,000 by the end of the decade. The UAE capital also aims to attract 39.3 million annual visitors as part of the master plan. This high-tech verification process will be used as proof of identification for both guests and hotel employees. The DCT is providing technical and training support to hotels to ensure the smooth operation of the programme, which aims to streamline both check-in and checkout procedures. The facial recognition system captures and analyses biometric data during guest check-in. The data is securely encrypted, retrieved from ICP and transmitted to a centralised database managed by DCT Abu Dhabi. Data will be gathered and used in accordance with the UAE's cybersecurity and data privacy regulations. This month, Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for FNC Affairs, outlined the work to harness biometrics – such as fingerprint and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/sheikh-mohammed-uae-cabinet-approves-trial-of-facial-recognition-technology-1.1166054" target="_blank" rel="">facial recognition technology</a> – as an advanced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/08/02/emirates-id-apply/" target="_blank" rel="">identification</a> measure for UAE residents, in support of a nationwide digital-first strategy. At the latest session of the Federal National Council, the minister set out the country's high-tech vision and steps being taken by the (ICP) to modernise identification procedures. The UAE has been taking steps to utilise new technology to bolster government efficiency and raise customer service standards. Biometric technology is widely used in airports in the Emirates. In July 2024, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/04/26/zayed-international-airport-posts-36-jump-in-first-quarter-passenger-traffic/" target="_blank" rel="">Abu Dhabi Airports</a> announced details of a “biometric smart travel” project to automate passenger registration at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/21/flights-airports-normal-global-outage/" target="_blank" rel="">Zayed International Airport</a> that will eliminate the need for travel documents and significantly cut processing time. Abu Dhabi Airports is partnering with the ICP to introduce the new system, Abu Dhabi Media office said. Data from the ICP will be used to automatically authenticate travellers with the help of biometric technology, eliminating the need for prior registration for departing passengers.