UAE tests facial recognition technology to modernise ID process

Authorities have carried out tests on biometric identification systems that remove the need for a traditional ID card, an <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank">Emirati</a> minister said on Wednesday. Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for FNC Affairs, outlined the work to harness biometrics – such as fingerprint and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/sheikh-mohammed-uae-cabinet-approves-trial-of-facial-recognition-technology-1.1166054" target="_blank">facial recognition technology</a> – as an advanced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/08/02/emirates-id-apply/" target="_blank">identification</a> measure for UAE residents, in support of a nationwide digital-first strategy. At the latest session of the Federal National Council, the minister set out the country's high-tech vision and steps being taken by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) to modernise identification procedures. He said the digital identification systems, relying on facial recognition and other technologies supported by artificial intelligence, could be rolled out within a year. The UAE has been working to utilise new technology to bolster government efficiency and raise customer service standards. In February 2021, the country said it would begin trials of facial recognition technology as proof of identity. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, led a Cabinet meeting at the time that approved the start of the trial. Sheikh Mohammed said facial recognition would be used in “some private sector services to verify the personal identity of individuals instead of submitting a lot of documents”. The move was aimed at speeding up services and easing workflow while improving personal security. Biometric technology is widely used in airports in the Emirates. In July 2024, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/04/26/zayed-international-airport-posts-36-jump-in-first-quarter-passenger-traffic/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Airports</a> announced details of a “biometric smart travel” project to automate passenger registration at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/21/flights-airports-normal-global-outage/" target="_blank">Zayed International Airport</a> that will eliminate the need for travel documents and significantly cut processing time. Abu Dhabi Airports is partnering with the ICP to introduce the new system, Abu Dhabi Media office said. Data from the ICP will be used to automatically authenticate travellers with the help of biometric technology, eliminating the need for prior registration for departing passengers. The UAE unveiled its “new generation” Emirates ID in 2021. The advanced identity card has enhanced protection of non-visible data and a service life of more than 10 years. It includes a 3D picture using laser-printing technology to show the cardholder's date of birth. People can also download a digital copy of their Emirates ID by signing into the UAE Pass app. It is a legal requirement for all citizens and residents to possess an Emirates ID. The card, which contains a unique identification number, is used to access government services and smart gate services to speed up travel at airports. It must be displayed to vote in Federal National Council elections.