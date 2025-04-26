Thousands gather at Dubai church to mourn 'beloved Papa Francis' on day of funeral

Thousands of Catholics prayed for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/">Pope Francis </a>and remembered his "peacemaker" legacy at one of the UAE’s oldest parishes during a mass in Dubai hours after his funeral. The faithful bowed in prayer and took photographs at small memorials at St Mary’s Church in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/"> Dubai.</a> The Pope, who died on Monday at the age of 88, was laid to rest at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/26/he-fought-for-justice-for-the-poor-for-an-open-church-tributes-as-pope-francis-is-laid-to-rest-in-rome/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/26/he-fought-for-justice-for-the-poor-for-an-open-church-tributes-as-pope-francis-is-laid-to-rest-in-rome/">Rome’s St Mary Major Basilica</a>, following a funeral mass at St Peter’s Square that was attended by more than 250,000 people, including world leaders. Bishop Paolo Martinelli, the Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, led the mass and asked the faithful to follow the Pope’s example as a peacemaker in a fragmented world. “Pope Francis was a tireless peacemaker. May his example enlighten the powerful of this world to choose peace over war,” the bishop said. He asked the faithful to learn from the teachings of Pope Francis and “walk together with all people of good will, even with different faiths, and be peacemakers in this world.” Reminding Catholics of the Pope’s message of mercy and fraternity, the bishop said: “Deeply connected to the mercy of God, Pope Francis taught us also the gift of fraternity … But being merciful does not only mean forgiving those who have hurt us, but also helping our neighbours who are in difficulty, especially the poor and needy.” Minutes before the evening mass began, worshippers queued up outside the church in Dubai’s Oud Metha neighbourhood. Many said they had watched the funeral service and then came to offer prayers. Remizio Rodrigues, 55, from India, said he was among tens of thousands at the historic 2019 mass that Pope Francis celebrated in Abu Dhabi. It was the first visit by the leader of the Roman Catholic Church to the Gulf. “He was such a great person. He worked with poor people and spoke about the right of women to have a place in the church,” said Mr Rodrigues, who works in the oil sector. “He worked for peace in Palestine with Israel and also in Ukraine. We have lost a great leader who was loved by so many in so many countries.” Filipino national Emily Ramos, 46, said his kindness for the poor touched her. “He was our beloved Papa Francis, he represented hope for all people,” said the finance professional. “He showed humility and kindness to all of mankind and not just Catholics. He taught me to be humble and to care for the poor. I’m very sad about his death because of how much he meant to so many of us.” Rosalin Oduka, 51, a housemaid from Kenya, said she hoped to support and help others following the spirit of the Pope’s teachings. “Papa Francis was important to me and I learned from him that we should be there for others, he taught us to help others always.” The Bishop also recalled the Pope’s “unforgettable words” of unity and brotherhood after a multinational choir sang at the biggest outdoor mass at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in February 2019. “His words during the homily at Zayed Stadium are unforgettable. He said: "You who are here know the Gospel’s tune and you follow its rhythm with enthusiasm. You are a choir composed of numerous nations, languages and rites; a diversity that the Holy Spirit loves and wants to harmonise ever more, in order to make a symphony.“ Bishop Martinelli reminded the faithful of the importance of interfaith dialogue and spoke of the landmark Document of Fraternity signed by Pope Francis with Dr Ahmed Al Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in Abu Dhabi during his 2019 visit. “This invited all religions to build a more fraternal world,” the Bishop said. “I invite you to welcome the Pope’s teachings to be merciful and follow Pope Francis on the path of fraternity … Let us love one another because love comes from god.”