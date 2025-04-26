Thousands gather at St Mary's Church in Dubai to mourn Pope Francis. Antonie Robertson/The National
News

Thousands gather at Dubai church to mourn 'beloved Papa Francis' on day of funeral

Bishop Paolo Martinelli calls on faithful in UAE to abide by the Pope’s message of peace, forgiveness, mercy and fraternity

Ramola Talwar Badam
April 26, 2025