Salt domes on Sir Baniyas Island. Research suggests these formations could be an asset to Abu Dhabi for the pursuit of net-zero targets. Andrew Henderson / The National
How Abu Dhabi's salt domes could help the UAE reach its net-zero targets

Sedimentary rock structures are built for hydrogen and hydrocarbon storage, scientists believe

Daniel Bardsley
April 25, 2025