Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, left, with Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, in Kathmandu. WAM
News

UAE

Sheikh Abdullah received by President of Nepal in Kathmandu

Discussions included opportunities to bolster relations between nations

The National

April 23, 2025

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, was received by Ram Chandra Paudel, President of Nepal.

The meeting took place in Kathmandu at the beginning of a working visit from Sheikh Abdullah, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting the two men discussed opportunities to enhance co-operation in several fields, including the economic, commercial, investment and developmental sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for Mr Paudel’s keenness to strengthen and advance co-operation with the UAE, commending the continuous development of bilateral relations.

Mr Paudel “affirmed his country’s aspiration to build advanced and flourishing relations with the Emirates across various sectors”.

Updated: April 23, 2025, 5:31 PM