Sheikh Abdullah meets Sri Lankan President in Colombo

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance co-operation between the nations across various sectors, building on the already strong relations between the countries, state news agency Wam reported.
Sheikh Abdullah spoke of the UAE’s commitment to building bridges of co-operation and partnership with all friendly countries, to promote prosperity, sustainable development and quality of life for all.
Mr Dissanayake highlighted the depth of the relationship between the two countries and praised the UAE’s prominent regional and international standing. Sheikh Abdullah also met with Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath during which they discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
Sheikh Abdullah's visit to Sri Lanka took place a day after he met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.
Their discussions centred on efforts to boost "co-operation across a wide range of sectors, including economy, trade, investment and development, aimed at advancing mutual interests and promoting shared prosperity for their peoples", Wam reported.
