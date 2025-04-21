Tears and anguish in UAE as parishioners mourn death of Pope Francis

“I love you Pope Francis,” was the refrain among tearful worshippers who came to church to pray on learning of the death of the head of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-aged-88/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-aged-88/">Roman Catholic</a> church on Monday. Special services will be held during the week to celebrate his life and offer prayers for eternal peace for Pope Francis, who has died at the age of 88. “All I can say is, ‘I love you Pope Francis. I love him so much,” said Roleth Manghnani, a Filipina who was among several people who visited St Mary’s Church in Dubai to say a prayer on Monday. “He brought calmness to my faith. I feel he was so real.” The Dubai resident, who works with people with disabilities and has lived in the UAE for nearly 30 years, said every Catholic had learnt lessons from the Pope’s humility and humanity, and his efforts to bring peace between religions. “It’s so sad that he left, he will be sorely missed,” she said, wiping away tears. The Filipino national was among tens of thousands of Catholics who gathered in Abu Dhabi for the largest outdoor mass the country has seen, during the Pope’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/21/the-day-pope-francis-won-hearts-and-minds-during-outdoor-mass-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/21/the-day-pope-francis-won-hearts-and-minds-during-outdoor-mass-in-abu-dhabi/">landmark</a> 2019 visit. She was at the mass along with her children and sisters and remembers posting a video that showed how close she got to him when he entered the stadium in Abu Dhabi. “It's so holy for me that I saw him face-to-face,” she said. She regularly tuned in when he addressed the public in Rome, and remembers his teachings “to be humble in life, to know how to sacrifice if times get rough and tough. I always listen when he goes live in the Vatican. He’s like a happy place for me," she said. Others spoke of how watching the Pope washing the feet of the poor and living a simple life taught them life lessons. Pope Francis chose not to live in ornate papal apartments in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, and instead resided in a modest two-room residence in the Vatican guesthouse. “He was of the people and that made a difference to us regular people,” said Jonita Carlita, an Indian teacher. “I often related to my students and my children how unlike other popes he did not stay in a grand home but always wanted to remember his roots. He was one of the most important voices for peace and his absence will be deeply felt.” Fr Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s Church, said people were moved to tears because of the connection they felt with the Pope. “He meant everything to people. He was a compassionate, understanding leader who touched all our lives,” he said. “His visit to the UAE was historic. He touched the hearts of people and it’s no wonder they are in tears because he mattered to them.” In Abu Dhabi, during the evening mass at St Joseph’s Cathedral, Bishop Paolo Martinelli, the Apostolic Vicar for Southern Arabia, told parishioners the Pope’s teachings, his UAE visit and signing of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2022/11/06/pope-francis-reveals-how-abu-dhabi-document-of-human-fraternity-was-born/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2022/11/06/pope-francis-reveals-how-abu-dhabi-document-of-human-fraternity-was-born/">Document of Human Fraternity</a>, with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, showed his deep commitment to peace. “His visit here to Abu Dhabi in February 2019 is unforgettable for us,” the Bishop said. “We all remember his visit to our Cathedral of Saint Joseph here in Abu Dhabi, his tenderness, the way in which he met so many of you. “His visit to Abu Dhabi will remain unforgettable also for the signing of the prophetic document on human fraternity, on dialogue between people of different faiths to promote peace in the world and build a more fraternal world.”