Egyptian aide who was Pope Francis's 'Arabic voice' pays homage to builder of peace

<b>World leaders send condolences after </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-reaction/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-reaction/"><b>Pope's death</b></a> A former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/pope-2019/meet-the-arabic-translator-who-is-always-by-the-pope-s-side-1.821626" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/pope-2019/meet-the-arabic-translator-who-is-always-by-the-pope-s-side-1.821626">aide to Pope Francis</a> who served as his "Arabic voice" during a historic visit to the UAE has told of his privilege at being able to help spread the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2022/11/06/pope-francis-reveals-how-abu-dhabi-document-of-human-fraternity-was-born/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2022/11/06/pope-francis-reveals-how-abu-dhabi-document-of-human-fraternity-was-born/">pontiff's</a> message of peace and hope throughout the world. Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, a Coptic Catholic priest who is fluent in Arabic, Italian, French and English, offered faithful support to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2025/04/21/pope-francis-obituary/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2025/04/21/pope-francis-obituary/">Pope Francis</a> throughout his three-day tour of the Emirates in 2019, always being on hand to help with translations. Monsignor Lahzi Gaid, who was born in Cairo, was appointed Pope Francis's second personal secretary in 2014, a position which involved answering correspondence in the pontiff's name. He has remained a key figure in the Catholic church in the years since, being named as Vatican Secretariat of State in the Section for General Affairs last year, and is also a member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity. "I had the privilege of witnessing numerous preserved encounters, both public, formal and informal, that will be remembered for times to come," Monsignor Lahzi Gaid told <i>The National</i> on Monday, after the Pope's death at the age of 88. "I saw the Holy Father's authenticity in his private and public life." He emphasised the significance of Pope Francis's efforts to bring together religions in a shared vision of peace and prosperity through his visits to the Middle East. "The Holy Father visited the Holy Land, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Iraq ... as a witness of peace, as a pilgrim of fraternity, as a builder of bridges of peace, coexistence, dialogue and humanity. "My role was to follow his instructions, his footsteps, and to do everything possible to make his mission possible." Monsignor Lahzi Gaid reflected on the signing of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/pope-2019/what-is-the-human-fraternity-document-signed-in-abu-dhabi-1.821882" target="_blank" rel="">Document of Human Fraternity</a> by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in Abu Dhabi. The document paves a path for greater harmony and understanding between all faiths and inspired a UN-recognised International Day of Fraternity, which has been held since 2021. "The Abu Dhabi document will remain the most important charter of interreligious dialogue ever signed by a pope," the monsignor said. "A beacon in the darkness of a world torn apart by terrorism, fundamentalism and hatred." Monsignor Lahzi Gaid told of his honour at being entrusted with translating the Pope's message to the Arabic-speaking public. "I had the honour of establishing and leading the Arabic Section at the Vatican for more than nine years and of being called the Pope's 'Arabic voice'. I always tried to translate faithfully but, above all, with discernment." The religious official said he would remember the pontiff as a man who sought to unite in a world of division. "The Holy Father's legacy will remain for times to come as a source of inspiration and enlightenment. I would like everyone to remember Pope Francis's message: the true believer is not the one who affirms his faith by annihilating others, but affirms his faith by loving others, serving others, treating everyone as brothers. "God cannot be united with violence or hatred. Whoever loves God must love his children, his creatures and all of his creation."