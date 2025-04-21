Egyptian aide who was Pope Francis's 'Arabic voice' pays homage to builder of peace

Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid flanked by Pope Francis and President Sheikh Mohamed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in Abu Dhabi in February 2019. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid flanked by Pope Francis and President Sheikh Mohamed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in Abu Dhabi in February 2019. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs