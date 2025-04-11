Dubai space centre uses AI to help with global disaster response as demand for services grows

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/01/15/all-systems-go-uaes-mbz-sat-sends-first-signal-back-to-earth/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre</a> (MBRSC) is using AI to provide analysis and insights which can prove crucial in helping disaster response missions across the world. The centre's satellites, which provide high-resolution images from above the ground, were used in a host of missions including the Philippines, for disaster relief efforts after a volcano erupted, in Indonesia in the wake of severe flooding, and in Libya after it was also hit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/31/flooding-brings-more-misery-to-gaza-with-shelters-inundated-by-rainwater-and-sewage/" target="_blank">by flooding</a>. The Dubai-based MBRSC is receiving an average of eight requests a week for its satellites to be used in disaster relief efforts around the world, said a senior figure from the organisation. “We are a very active member of the disaster management organisations,” said Saeed Al Mansoori, director of the Remote Sensing Department at MBRSC. "We provide them with high-resolution satellite imagery, along with maps and studies for the areas that witness crises like earthquakes, volcanoes, floods or landslides." He said the centre received an average of eight requests each week, adding: “We need to respond immediately. If today there is a flood in a certain area, we need to provide them with what’s going on today, because the situation will be different tomorrow.” Since the beginning of 2024, MBRSC has supported around 40 disaster response missions internationally, he revealed. These are typically post-event requests, used to assess the extent of damage and provide governments and aid agencies with the information they need to act quickly. As demand for real-time data grows, MBRSC is also turning to artificial intelligence to expand its capabilities. “We are embedding artificial intelligence in order to respond immediately to as many requests as possible,” said Mr Al Mansoori. “We’re collecting historical data and using it to train the AI, so the system can analyse and produce insights without needing people to work from home or during weekends. This way, we can achieve more, with better accuracy, in a shorter time." Mr Al Mansoori was speaking to <i>The National</i> at the ISPRS Geospatial Week, which is hosted in Dubai by MBRSC. The ISPRS, which stands for the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing, is a global organisation advocating for co-operation between nations on scanning areas by satellite or from aeroplanes to gather data. The conference, which runs in Dubai until Friday, brings together global experts in remote sensing, geoscience and photogrammetry – the name given to measuring distance from photographs and digital imagery. “This is a platform for serious dialogue and collaboration,” said Mr Al Mansoori, “It’s about uniting expertise across sectors and disciplines to create real-world solutions through space-based technologies.” The MBRSC has developed and launched five Earth observation satellites since 2009, ranging from nanosatellites (miniature satellites) to small-sized ones. Last month, <i>The National</i> reported that the UAE's latest synthetic aperture radar (Sar) <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/01/14/mbz-sat-launch-live/" target="_blank">satellite</a> lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. MBRSC confirmed the launch took place on Saturday, March 14, at 10.43am. The first signal from the satellite was received at 12.04pm. “Sar actually will add great value to what we are doing,” said Mr Al Mansoori. “It will add more value-added products to our government and entities. It will fill the gap in research because there was a lack of government research when it comes to synthetic aperture radar technology. Now UAE universities will have data coming from Sar, and they won’t need to rely on other sensors or data sources.” While the UAE is not the first country in the world to use Sar satellites, it is a regional leader, he said. “We are the first in the region,” Mr Al Mansoori said. “This is something very important for our government and our academic institutions.”