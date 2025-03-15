Etihad-Sat lifts off: Launch of latest radar satellite to boost UAE’s Earth observation capabilities

The UAE's first synthetic aperture radar (SAR) <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/01/14/mbz-sat-launch-live/" target="_blank">satellite</a> has lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/01/15/all-systems-go-uaes-mbz-sat-sends-first-signal-back-to-earth/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre</a> confirmed the successful launch on Saturday around 11am. The launch of the radar satellite complements the centre's existing Earth observation fleet. Etihad-Sat, a 220kg SAR <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/01/14/mbz-sat-launch-live/" target="_blank">satellite</a>, is equipped with technology capable of monitoring the planet in any weather, day and night. It has gone into orbit aboard a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/12/17/us-company-builds-on-spacexs-vision-with-fully-reusable-rockets-to-cut-launch-costs/" target="_blank">SpaceX</a> Falcon 9 rideshare mission from a California spaceport. Etihad-Sat is MBRSC’s first SAR satellite and will fill gaps in its fleet, which includes high-resolution optical imaging satellites like <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-in-space/2022/01/07/khalifasat-beams-back-impressive-pictures-of-dubai-from-space/" target="_blank">KhalifaSat</a> and the recently launched <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/01/15/all-systems-go-uaes-mbz-sat-sends-first-signal-back-to-earth/" target="_blank">MBZ-Sat</a>. These are restricted to capturing photos in clear weather and can be impeded by cloud cover, haze and atmospheric interference. “We have completed our preparations for the Etihad-Sat mission, MBRSC’s first synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite,” Salem Al Marri, director-general of the space centre, wrote on X on Tuesday. “All the best to the team working on this mission.” The satellite, which was built in partnership with South Korea's satellite manufacturing company Satrec Initiative, is expected to serve industry by detecting oil spills and monitoring natural disasters, improving navigation at sea and supporting smart agriculture and the environment. Sarath Raj, project director of the satellite ground station at Amity University Dubai, told <i>The National </i>that the technology is capable of penetrating clouds, fog and darkness to capture images. “This advancement dramatically enhances data reliability, particularly crucial for disaster response, where timely and accurate information is essential for assessing flood damage, tracking landslides and monitoring other hazards regardless of environmental conditions,” he said. KhalifaSat tracks urban growth and environmental changes. Between 2021 and 2022, its images helped researchers to identify about 20,600 new buildings and vegetation shifts across 873 hectares in Dubai, assisting urban planning. It also provided imagery during the California wildfires in 2020 to help emergency teams assess damage and co-ordinate relief efforts. However, while KalifaSat captures sharp images, it depends on clear skies and atmospheric conditions. Etihad-Sat's SAR technology can gather data around the clock. “SAR provides high-resolution insights that empower decision-makers to act swiftly and effectively,” said Dr Raj. MBZ-Sat, which is three times more powerful than KhalifaSat, was launched on January 14, but the space centre is yet to post the first image taken by it on social media as it typically does with most missions. SAR technology was developed for military and scientific use in the 1950s. The first SAR satellite, Nasa's Seasat, was launched in 1978. It is now more in-demand than ever, thanks to advancements like artificial intelligence-driven data analysis. Increasing climate challenges have also made the technology an important tool for disaster response and environmental monitoring. More countries and private companies are now investing in SAR, recognising its ability to provide uninterrupted, high-precision Earth observation. Amar Vora, head of space at consultancy company Serco Middle East, told <i>The National</i> that the space centre is now “well-positioned to contribute to the global demand for high-quality geospatial intelligence”. “By integrating SAR into its growing satellite fleet, the UAE joins an exclusive group of nations that provide both optical and radar-based Earth observation data,” he said. The US, Italy, China, Canada and Germany are among the countries that also have the technology. The UAE’s first SAR satellite, Foresight-1, was launched last year by YahSat and Bayanat, two Abu Dhabi organisations that merged to form an AI-powered space technology business called Space42. This created one of the world's most valuable publicly listed space companies. Foresight is part of a constellation of seven SAR microsatellites Space42 is planning to operate. The UAE has been investing heavily in Earth observation capabilities, with the local market size currently estimated at $980 million and is expected reach $1.49 billion by 2029, according to market research company Mordor Intelligence. The MBRSC has developed and launched six Earth observation satellites since 2009. The SpaceX rocket on Saturday will also carry Al Munther satellite, the first to be developed entirely by Bahraini engineers. The 3.2kg nanosatellite, which will be used for environmental monitoring and disaster response efforts, is equipped with artificial intelligence-powered image processing, cybersecurity features and radio broadcast capabilities. Engineers from the country's National Space Science Agency developed the satellite, with payload testing taking place at the UAE's National Space and Technology Centre in Al Ain. The UAE and Bahrain collaborated in 2022 on the Light-1 nanosatellite, which has enhances the study of charged particles above thunderstorms that release harmful levels of radiation.