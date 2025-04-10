Muslims pray during Ramadan at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. AFP
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes nearly 1.9 million visitors during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr

More than 2.6 million iftar meals were distributed throughout the holy month

The National

April 10, 2025