Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes nearly 1.9 million visitors during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/07/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque-visitors-2024/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque</a> attracted nearly 1.9 million worshippers and visitors during <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-fitr/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a>. Among them, 594,236 worshippers performed prayers – including 193,435 for isha and taraweeh and 195,987 for tahajjud, according to state news agency Wam. During the same period, the mosque received 391,011 visitors. In addition, 6,130 used the site’s jogging track and 898,767 visited to break their fast during the holy month. On the 27th night of Ramadan 72,533 worshippers gathered, while 26,025 performed Eid Al Fitr prayers. Over Ramadan specifically, the number of guests increased by over 10 per cent compared to last Ramadan. The mosque welcomed 11,240 visitors daily during Ramadan. A total of 289 guided tours were conducted, attended by 4,270 visitors. Tourist companies made 6,774 bookings, covering 128,361 visitors, while 75 official delegation bookings included 1,126 visitors. More than 2.6 million iftar meals were distributed throughout the holy month, distributed as part of the “Our Fasting Guests” initiative – co-ordinated by the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation in partnership with Erth Hotel. Of these, 898,288 meals were distributed at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi; 442,345 at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque in Al Ain; 1.16 million in workers' accommodation; and 105,935 in other areas of the emirate. The centre distributed 19,000 suhoor meals during the last 10 nights of Ramadan to worshippers observing the night prayer at the mosque. The centre hosted four Ramadan lectures at the Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis within the mosque. There were also 18 lectures by scholars, selected as guests of President Sheikh Mohamed in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Zakat Fund. There were 13 episodes of the “Jusoor” (Bridges) programme, involving more than 1,200 participants representing 13 embassies, various institutions and mosque staff. The mosque also hosted a blood donation campaign, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank, and distributed audio Qurans featuring recitations by the mosque's imams, Idris Abkar and Yahya Aishan, to worshippers, to commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day. There were services at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah. There were 290,331 worshippers at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain during the holy month, including 99,746 for isha and taraweeh prayers, 76,491 for tahajjud prayers and 32,030 for Eid Al Fitr prayers. The mosque also distributed 442,345 iftar meals throughout Ramadan. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah welcomed 122,347 worshippers, with 61,084 attending isha and taraweeh, 27,662 attending tahajjud and 30,268 performing Eid prayers. At Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah, 39,783 worshippers gathered, including 19,577 for isha and taraweeh, 10,399 for tahajjud and 3,430 for Eid Al Fitr prayers.