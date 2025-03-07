Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomed more than 6.5 million visitors in 2024

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre</a> welcomed 6,582,993 worshippers and visitors in 2024, figures reported by state news agency Wam show. It marks a 20 per cent increase year-on-year for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> landmark, and includes about 2.2 million worshippers and 4.3 million tourists. An additional 60,937 visitors used the mosque’s jogging track. Among the total worshippers, 281,941 attended Friday prayers, while 709,875 participated in daily prayers. <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-fitr/" target="_blank">Eid</a> prayers attracted 617,458 worshippers, with the 27th night of Ramadan witnessing a record 87,186 attendees, including 70,680 worshippers, the highest number in the mosque’s history. Figures show that 81 per cent of visitors were international tourists, while 19 per cent were UAE residents. Asian tourists led with 52 per cent, followed by Europe on 33 per cent, North America on 8 per cent, South America on 3 per cent, Africa on 3 per cent, and Australia on 1 per cent. In terms of nationalities, India topped the list with 841,980 visitors, followed by China with 397,048 and Russia on 293,667. The US accounted for the fourth highest number of visitors, with 204,018, while there were 149,277 from Germany, 127,691 from the UK, and 124,691 from France. Italy, Pakistan and the Philippines had 113,204, 104,166, and 86,898 respectively. The highest single-day attendance was recorded on April 11, the second day of Eid Al Fitr, with 32,722 worshippers and visitors. During Ramadan, more than 2.1 million iftar meals were prepared as part of the “Our Fasting Guests” initiative. Of these, 650,001 meals were distributed within the mosque’s premises and 1.5 million meals were delivered to labour accommodations across Abu Dhabi. A further 30,000 suhoor meals were provided during the last 10 evenings of the holy month. There were 5,607 guided tours, which attracted 75,752 visitors, while 1,510 official delegation bookings were recorded, with 23,951 attendees taking part in guided experiences. The mosque also welcomed 309 high-level delegations, including visits from eight heads of state, a vice president, three state governors, four sheikhs and princes, nine prime ministers, seven deputy prime ministers, 11 parliament speakers, 63 ministers, 18 deputy ministers, 49 ambassadors and consuls, and 10 deputy ambassadors and consuls. In addition, five interfaith delegations, 62 military delegations, and 54 official delegations from various institutions visited the mosque. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mansour-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed</a>, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/22/sheikh-mansour-opens-light-and-peace-museum-at-sheikh-zayed-grand-mosque/" target="_blank">inaugurated the ‘Light and Peace Museum’</a> in November, which features the Diya – A Universe of Light experience within the Peace Dome. The mosque was also ranked among the top 1 per cent of tourist attractions worldwide and earned the title of the Middle East’s top cultural and historical attraction, according to Tripadvisor.