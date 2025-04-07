Sheikh Abdullah meets Israeli Foreign Minister Saar in Abu Dhabi

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday received Israeli Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/24/eu-to-reject-displacement-of-gazans-in-high-level-talks-with-israel/" target="_blank">Gideon Saar</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. The meeting addressed the worsening humanitarian crisis in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza Strip</a>, state news agency Wam reported, with both sides discussing regional and international efforts to resume a truce agreement, achieve a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages. The two men also discussed bilateral relations. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE’s</a> support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at protecting civilians and reiterated the need to resume negotiations to achieve a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution. He also emphasised the importance of ending extremism, rising tension and violence in the region. Sheikh Abdullah pointed to the dire humanitarian situation faced by civilians in Gaza and reaffirmed the UAE’s long-standing fraternal and historic stance in support of the Palestinian people. The meeting was also attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel. It comes as the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of Palestinian groups including Hamas, has called a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/06/general-strike-called-across-palestinian-territories-as-aid-stocks-in-gaza-run-low/" target="_blank">general strike across the Palestinian Territories</a> for Monday in protest against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. The group said that local and international efforts should be united to end the war, and that the strike is intended to raise awareness of the killing of civilians. The UN has warned that aid stocks in Gaza are decreasing as a result of Israel’s blockade of the enclave. “It’s been over a month since the state of Israel banned the entry of aid and commercial supplies into Gaza,” the UN’s relief agency for Palestinians said yesterday. “Stocks are getting low and the situation is becoming desperate.”