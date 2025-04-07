Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Wam
Sheikh Abdullah meets Israeli Foreign Minister Saar in Abu Dhabi

Talks focused on Gaza crisis, ceasefire efforts, hostage release and bilateral ties

The National

April 07, 2025