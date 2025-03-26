President Sheikh Mohamed said individuals would collaborate through education, research and innovation 'for the betterment of humanity'. Photo: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed said individuals would collaborate through education, research and innovation 'for the betterment of humanity'. Photo: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

Sheikh Mohamed launches Zayed Education Foundation to empower 100,000 young leaders

President said global platform is driven by 'determination to build a more prosperous future for all'

The National

March 26, 2025