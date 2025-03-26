Sheikh Mohamed launches Zayed Education Foundation to empower 100,000 young leaders

UAE <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/21/mothers-day-president-sheikh-mohamed-pays-tribute-to-strength-and-wisdom-of-women/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has launched an initiative to empower the next generation of leaders to help others around the world. The Zayed Education Foundation will help the nation to provide a platform for young talent to collaborate through education and research, said Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday evening. It takes its name and inspiration from UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “Inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, who believed in uniting humanity through service to others, the launch of the Zayed Education Foundation will empower young leaders to seek collective solutions to challenges affecting millions around the world,” said Sheikh Mohamed in a post on X. “Extending from its long-standing determination to build a more prosperous future for all, the UAE is committed to providing a global platform for talented individuals to collaborate through education, research and innovation for the betterment of humanity.” One of the key goals of the programme is to support 100,000 promising young talents, equipping them to drive economic, social and environmental progress around the world, state news agency Wam reported. The foundation will also build “a worldwide network of young leaders, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to fostering sustainable development regionally and globally”, stated Wam. Another facet of the scheme is the Zayed Scholars, which will offer “merit-based university scholarships and immersive leadership training”. This is designed to nurture both academic excellence and practical leadership skills, which Wam stated was in order to prepare young leaders to drive transformative impact in their communities and beyond. In addition to the scholarships, the foundation will offer grants and funding in the UAE, ensuring “that talented individuals can access resources to develop tangible solutions to global challenges”. This will be expanded to other Arab nations and “partner countries in the Global South” through partnerships with educational institutions, governments and communities. “The UAE has always been a place where ambitious individuals come to shape their futures,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/07/05/sheikha-mariam-bint-mohamed-the-education-champion-helping-to-shape-future-of-sector/" target="_blank">Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed</a>, Deputy Chairwoman of the Presidential Court for National Projects. “Through the Zayed Education Foundation, we are extending this spirit of opportunity to young leaders worldwide, inviting them to contribute to a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous tomorrow.” Sheikh Mohamed received teachers, administrators and outstanding pupils from various schools this month, in celebration of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. During this meeting, he emphasised the UAE’s commitment to using technological advancements, especially artificial intelligence, to boost the education sector. While embracing technology was crucial, Sheikh Mohamed added that talented people remain the driving force behind the education system and play a fundamental role in its objectives being achieved. He also encouraged teachers, administrators and pupils to “continue their hard work and perseverance in pursuit of their aspirations and in service to their communities”.