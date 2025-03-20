UAE ranks among world's happiest countries as US falls to lowest place ever

The UAE has been ranked among the world’s happiest countries, after the release of an annual survey that assesses life satisfaction.

The Emirates ranked 21st on the 2025 World Happiness Report, above countries such as the UK (23rd), the US (24th) and France (33rd).

Finland is considered the world's happiest nation for the eighth year in a row, while Mexico and Costa Rica are in the top 10 for the first time since the report was first published in 2012. The US's placing is its worst since the report began.

Compiled by Gallup, the report ranks 147 countries by their happiness levels based on a population's average assessment of their quality of life from 2022 to 2024. “Happiness isn't just about wealth or growth, it's about trust, connection and knowing people have your back,” Jon Clifton, chief executive of Gallup, said in a statement.

Afghanistan is ranked as the unhappiest country in the world. Sierra Leone, in western Africa, is the second unhappiest, with Lebanon ranking third from bottom.

The report evaluates nations based on indicators such as income, economic production, social support, life expectancy, freedom, absence of corruption and generosity.

Earlier on Thursday, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the well-being and quality of life of all residents and citizens by marking the International Day of Happiness, state news agency Wam reported.

The Emirates was one of the first countries to integrate happiness as a central metric in government policies, and in 2016 it introduced the role of Minister of State for Happiness. Following a cabinet reshuffle in October 2017, the role was expanded to include the well-being portfolio. In July 2020, the portfolio for Quality of Life and Happiness was transferred to the Ministry of Community Development.

