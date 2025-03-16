My Dubai Rent: Why I gave my Dh65k Business Bay apartment a Barbie makeover

A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> resident from London has decorated her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/28/my-dubai-rent-meet-the-self-confessed-clean-freak-paying-dh94000-in-business-bay/" target="_blank">Business Bay</a> apartment with a pink-and-white Barbie theme that celebrates all things fashion. Seher Farooq, founder of XO Consultancy, a marketing and event management company, says her home is the “ultimate girlie apartment". It reflects her personality and is the ideal place to invite girlfriends over for movie nights. The UK citizen moved to Dubai 17 years ago and has lived in the spacious 1,100-square-foot Business Bay apartment since 2018. She pay Dh65,000 ($17,700) a year rent. Ms Farooq takes <i>The National</i> inside her home, which has counters stacked with perfume, make-up kits, handbags, flowers and pink and white cushions. I was one of the first people to move into the building in 2018. The one-bedroom apartment is 1,100 square feet – the size of most two-bedroom homes in Business Bay. The transport links are fantastic. It’s a five-minute walk to my office, which is also in Business Bay. The proximity to Downtown and DIFC, where my clients are, makes it convenient. I feel Business Bay is not as saturated as Downtown, which I can reach by just walking over the bridge. The proximity to the canal means there are a lot of walking areas and cafes. I’ve been in Dubai since 2008 and have lived in International City, Marina, Al Garhoud and Jumeirah Beach Residence. I was sharing a flat with friends in Business Bay before I moved to my own apartment in 2018. I’m a sociable person and I’m used to living with people, but finally decided to branch out as I wanted to have my own space and decorate it the way I wanted. I’m paying Dh65,000 a year and recently renewed for another year. The facilities are great. There is a pool, gym, salon, two supermarkets and a restaurants downstairs. I have explored other areas but rents are astronomical for an apartment this size. I like entertaining and when my girlfriends come over for movie nights and dinner I can comfortably have 10 people in the apartment. Most people can’t host that many people in a one-bedroom flat. A lot of my friends live in Business Bay and Downtown, so this is perfect. My apartment is a representation of me. When you share a flat, you don’t get to put your own stamp on it. This is the ultimate girlie apartment. I love fashion and this is like my Barbie Dreamhouse. My bedroom is like an extension of Sephora – it looks like a beauty counter in a mall. I love experimenting with make-up and have all my products on display. It’s my release from the stress of work. I enjoy spending time at home because it’s a reflection of everything I love, like the famous Prada sign that girls will remember from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/01/10/timeframe-when-blake-lively-came-to-dubai-in-2014/" target="_blank"><i>Gossip Girl</i></a> series. My friend had it made for me and it has pride of place in my living room. Absolutely. My friends who live in one-bedroom apartments in Business Bay are paying Dh90,000 to Dh100,000 a year. The amount of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/02/dubai-traffic-rta-upgrade/" target="_blank">traffic</a> is increasing at an alarming rate. When I first moved into the building, there was only one development on the road, now it’s full of buildings. The construction has a knock-on effect because pedestrians can’t walk on the paths and you end up walking on the road. That is one downside. I’m comfortable here. I’ve invested money in the space and furniture. I don’t see myself moving out unless I shift to a villa or townhouse to give myself significantly more space.