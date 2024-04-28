My Dubai Rent: Meet the self-confessed 'clean freak' paying Dh94,000 in Business Bay

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

David Wurie, from the UK, loves life in his two-bedroom apartment in Dubai's Business Bay so much that he cannot imagine living anywhere else.

He pays Dh94,000 a year for the apartment that he's called home since 2022 in one of Dubai's most popular locations.

Mr Wurie, 33, a senior commercial manager in Dubai, invited The National in to take a tour of his home.

Why did you choose to live here?

The reason why I chose to live in Business Bay is because it's very, very central.

It's 15 minutes to the airport and the likes of Downtown, DIFC and City Walk are only five minutes away.

It really is a great destination in terms of being a central hub.

Because I am right beside the Sheikh Zayed Road, it is only 15 minutes to Dubai Marina or 20 to The Palm Jumeirah.

How much rent do you pay and what do you get for your money?

I pay Dh94,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment. Both bedrooms are en suite and there's a balcony, kitchen and living room area.

It's a really spacious apartment, with a swimming pool on the seventh floor.

I was the first person to live in the apartment as I moved in when the building opened in 2022.

Initially, I lived in Jumeirah Beach Residence with my aunt for three months, and then I shared with a couple of colleagues in Jumeirah Lakes Towers for four months.

Then, I was able to save up to get my own place and make a down payment.

What touches have you made to the apartment so it feels like your home?

A lot of people say it looks like a showroom because I am so tidy. I am a clean freak, so I like things very tidy and in a particular way.

I've gone with very nude beige colours. I like coming home and I'm in my own space and I know where everything is.

I feel that sometimes when your place can be a little bit untidy, even in your bedroom, you lose sight of where things are, especially if you're in a rush.

Do you see yourself staying here for a long time or do you plan to move?

My aim is to actually buy my current apartment. I am going to speak to the developers who own the property about that.

If I was to move, it would honestly be within the Business Bay, Downtown or City Walk area.

I don't think that I would move anywhere else in Dubai.

Is there anything you would change about where you live?

No. I'm quite fortunate because I'm right next to the Business Bay metro station.

It's easy for me to get to work in Media City and I don't have to worry about traffic.

I don't think there's any real negative about living in Business Bay – especially when it comes to access to shops, restaurants and deliveries.