A mosque in Emaar's Arabian Ranches community. Emaar has joined other leading real estate developers in Dubai to agree to commit more than half a billion dirhams to the conservation and construction of mosques in their communities. Antonie Robertson / The National
A mosque in Emaar's Arabian Ranches community. Emaar has joined other leading real estate developers in Dubai to agree to commit more than half a billion dirhams to the conservation and construction oShow more

News

UAE

Dh560m pledged to Dubai's Mosque Sponsorship Initiative for maintenance and construction

The agreement between numerous developers was overseen by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai

The National

March 15, 2025