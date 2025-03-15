Dh560m pledged to Dubai's Mosque Sponsorship Initiative for maintenance and construction

A mosque in Emaar's Arabian Ranches community. Emaar has joined other leading real estate developers in Dubai to agree to commit more than half a billion dirhams to the conservation and construction of mosques in their communities. Antonie Robertson / The National

A mosque in Emaar's Arabian Ranches community. Emaar has joined other leading real estate developers in Dubai to agree to commit more than half a billion dirhams to the conservation and construction o Show more