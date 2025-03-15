Dh560m pledged to Dubai's Mosque Sponsorship Initiative for maintenance and construction

Dubai's leading real estate developers have come together to agree to commit more than half a billion dirhams to the conservation and construction of mosques in their communities. The developers include Emaar Properties, Damac Properties, Azizi Developments, Danube Properties, HRE Developments, and ORO 24 Developments. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, was present to oversee the signing of the agreement, which expands public-private sector partnerships, boosting the role of mosques as centres of cultural and humanitarian influence. The agreement was signed between the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and the Dubai Land Department, and is aimed at enhancing the sustainable construction, maintenance and operation of mosques in real estate developments in Dubai. The initiative goes some way to contributing to achieving the goals of Dubai's 2033 Plan and supports the targets of Dubai Social Agenda 33. Sheikh Hamdan met with a group of donors, mosque patrons, and real estate developers during the event, emphasising to them that initiatives such as this one reflect the values of giving in Dubai’s society. Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, director general of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, emphasised that this initiative aligns with IACAD’s vision to enhance sustainability and community partnership in building and caring for mosques. "This agreement reflects our commitment to promoting the concept of social responsibility and engaging all sectors in supporting humanitarian and religious projects, contributing to establishing mosques as integrated community centres that keep pace with the advancement of modern society," he said. The total contributions to the Mosque Sponsorship Initiative is more than Dh560 million, funding projects dedicated to the construction and upkeep of mosques in various real estate development areas, serving more than 50,000 worshippers. Emaar Properties contributed Dh280 million to support 42 mosques in nine areas, with a capacity of up to 29,696 worshippers. Azizi Developments contributed Dh80 million to support three mosques in three areas, with a capacity of up to 7,000 worshippers. Damac Properties contributed Dh50 million to support seven mosques in four areas, with a capacity of up to 3,600 worshippers. ORO 24 Developments contributed Dh50 million to support six mosques in three areas, with a capacity of up to 3,300 worshippers. Additionally, HRE Developments contributed Dh50 million to support five mosques in three areas, with a capacity of up to 3,000 worshippers. Danube Properties contributed Dh50 million to support four mosques in two areas, with a capacity of up to 3,200 worshippers. "This agreement reflects our dedication to supporting the city's spiritual well-being," said Ahmad Al Matrooshi, executive director at Emaar Properties. "We are committed to ensuring that mosques remain welcoming spaces for worship and reflection."