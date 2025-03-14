UAE weather office issues yellow fog alert

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to exercise caution on Friday morning amid thick fog in parts of the emirate. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/11/weather-rain-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">National Centre of Meteorology</a> issued a yellow fog alert and cautioned that the conditions could cause poor visibility from 4am until 9am in some coastal and internal areas. To ensure safety on the roads, police lowered the speed limit to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/08/uae-weather-speed-limits-cut-as-abu-dhabi-blanketed-by-fog/" target="_blank">80kph</a> on several routes, including Al Ain to Dubai road between Masakin and Al Hiyar. Police told motorists to adhere to the speed limits shown on electronic information boards. Rainfall is expected to ease going into the weekend, with cloudy conditions expected on Friday, as well as possible fog or mist. Similar weather is expected on Saturday, with the NCM saying there is a high probability of fog or mist and a strong chance of humidity going into Sunday morning. The temperatures will remain consistent until Sunday, when highs of 29°C and lows of 22°C are forecast.