Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians served as the foundation of UAE policy. Photo: Wam
Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians served as the foundation of UAE policy. Photo: Wam

News

UAE

UAE opens field hospital in South Sudan

Madhol Field Hospital aims to support those most in need of medical care

The National

March 09, 2025