UAE opens field hospital in South Sudan

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> has opened a field hospital in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/south-sudan/" target="_blank">South Sudan</a> to help treat vulnerable communities most in need, state news Wam reported on Saturday. The 100-bed Madhol Field Hospital in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal state of the country aims to support those facing challenges in accessing essential services, especially urgent health care and treatment. Wam said this was particularly significant amid health challenges such as the spread of malaria caused by insufficient medical services and inadequate access to medication. “Today, as we celebrate with South Sudan and reap the benefits of our strong bilateral relations and deep-rooted values, we announce the inauguration of Madhol Field Hospital, which has a 100-bed capacity, and several specialised clinics to treat approximately two million people from the host community, South Sudanese returning from Sudan, and Sudanese refugees in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state,” said Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the opening. “Since its founding, humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians, particularly the sick, children, the elderly, and women, have served as the foundation of the UAE's policy.” South Sudan split from Sudan in 2011. Civil war followed and a peace deal in 2018 has yet to be fully implemented. A civil war also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/26/alliance-of-rsf-and-powerful-rebel-group-poses-serious-challenge-to-sudans-army/" target="_blank">broke out</a> in Sudan in April, 2023. The UN has said last year that Sudan has been world’s largest displacement crisis with at least 11 million displaced. The hospital is the third healthcare centre built by the UAE to provide medical services to Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries after two previous field hospitals that were opened in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/05/uaes-field-hospital-in-chad-treats-18854-refugees/" target="_blank">Amdjarass</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/08/new-uae-field-hospital-set-up-in-chad-to-support-sudanese-refugees/" target="_blank">Abeche</a>, Chad. Sheikh Shakhbout said the UAE had been resolute in its position in relation to the crisis in neighbouring Sudan since April 2023. The country’s primary focus remains on addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation and prioritising civilians, he said. Sheikh Shakhbout said the UAE was committed to supporting all efforts to address the crisis and to work alongside regional and international partners to ensure stability and peace for the Sudanese people. “The UAE announced an additional US$200 million of aid during the High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan, held in Addis Ababa,” he said. Sheikh Shakhbout added the UAE had provided more than $600 million to support a humanitarian response and provided US$3.5 billion of humanitarian aid over the past 10 years to the people of Sudan. The opening of the hospital was attended by several ministers and officials from both the UAE and South Sudan, and international organisations. “We express our appreciation to the UAE for its leading international humanitarian efforts in enhancing the healthcare sector in Africa, through several projects and initiatives,” said Dr Humphrey Karamagi, World Health Organisation Representative for South Sudan. Simon Uber Mawut, governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, said it was a “historic day”. “Today is the moment we have been waiting for, and we thank the UAE for constructing Madhol Field Hospital, which will aim to address health challenges in our region. Today is a historic day for the residents of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state and the entire region.” The opening of the hospital came following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, and under the supervision of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.