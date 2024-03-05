UAE's field hospital in Chad treats 18,854 refugees

The UAE's field hospital in Amdjarass, Chad, has treated more than 18,000 Sudanese refugees since it opened last year.

The hospital opened under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed and has focused on cases involving women, children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Its staff have treated 18,854 refugees and performed more than 389 operations since it opened on July 9 last year, state news agency Wam reported.

Jassim Al Naqbi, representative of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), said the hospital's capacity was recently increased to 70 beds from 50, with the aim of expanding to 100 beds when needed.

The hospital currently treats around 80 patients a day.

The facility is part of the UAE's humanitarian assistance for Sudanese people affected by the conflict in their homeland.

The hospital was established with contributions from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

It is also in line with the UAE's efforts to help Chad cope with the influx of refugees.

It comes a day after the UAE sent crucial aid supplies to Chad to support Sudanese refugees ahead of Ramadan.

The aid is aimed at helping disadvantaged families during the holy month.

The parcels included five tonnes of Ramadan dates, 50 solar-powered light bulbs for the Uri Kusuni camp and its five schools, as well as household items and kitchen utensils provided by the Zayed Foundation.