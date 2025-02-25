Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, pictured at a previous conference, has spoken of the importance of the UAE's robust trading ties with India. The National
News

UAE

Emirati minister says UAE can be gateway to global success for Indian entrepreneurs

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said Indian businesses have played a crucial role in the rise of the Emirates

Ramola Talwar Badam
February 25, 2025