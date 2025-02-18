Bikers look to break taboos of prostate cancer checks

Motorcycle manufacturer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2023/02/12/harley-davidson-from-1908-sells-at-nearly-1m-becoming-priciest-motorcycle-at-auction/" target="_blank">Harley-Davidson</a> is now offering men a free prostate cancer blood test with every 800km bike service for the first two years of ownership. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/04/08/psa-test-misses-some-aggressive-prostate-cancers-uk-study-claims/" target="_blank">Prostate </a>cancer is the fastest growing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cancer" target="_blank">cancer</a> in men, due largely to wider access to early detection and more men living into older age. The initiative, in partnership with the Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, aims to break down barriers and encourage more men to get checked once they hit the age of 50. According to research from The Lancet Commission, about 95 per cent of cases occur in men over 50, with African-American men the most at risk. In the UAE, understanding of the disease remains low, with some men unaware of the simple life-saving blood test that could help detect prostate cancer at an early stage and offer the best chance of survival. Doctors said free check-ups offered by Harley-Davidson under the Highway to Health programme are more than a promotional stunt and aim to encourage men to talk about their health. “There is some misinformation about prostate cancer, with many people believing the main screening test is a physical examination,” said Dr Talal Abdul Jabbar, consultant urologist at Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group. “We are informing people what the reality is, as still there is a stigma among men. Men tend to show up only when they get symptoms, so they are scared and that often means it can be too late to treat it. They get anxious because they're thinking they'll have a finger examination, while in fact it's just a simple blood test.” Medics at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi surveyed 1,000 men and found 62 per cent were unaware of prostate cancer risk factors, while 70 per cent did not know how to self-examine for testicular cancer. A prostate specific antigen (PSA) test checks levels, which could be an early diagnosis of the disease. Generally, for men in their 40s and 50s a PSA greater than 2.5ng/ml of blood is considered abnormal, and anything over 4ng/ml for men over 60. Various factors can encourage a high reading such as long periods of cycling, or riding a motorcycle, doctors said. Christian Mardini, 47, a long-time biker and sales manager at Harley-Davidson, took his first PSA test six months ago. “I recently got married, so my health was something I realised I had to pay more attention to, especially if we want to have kids,” said Mr Mardini, who is a founding member of the Berets Motorcycle Club. “Most of my male friends will check their bikes a lot more often than they will check on their own health, which is alarming. "When I went for the prostate test I thought it would be done in an old-school way, but it was just a blood test and an ultrasound, so it was fine. I got the results back the next day and all was well, which was a big relief. If you get prostate cancer, I assumed doctors would have to remove my prostate which is part of what makes you a man – maybe that is what puts men off getting tested but that’s not the case. It is something men should definitely talk more about.” Prostate cancer diagnoses are projected to reach 2.9 million by 2040, with 330 men being diagnosed every hour. In the UAE, screening is generally recommended for men from the age of 50 but for those with a family history of prostate cancer or other risk factors, screening should begin earlier. Aurelius Coutinho, 35, said his male friends rarely spoke about their health issues, as they saw it as a weakness. “I come from India where a lot of these things are considered taboo, as most men are not really comfortable even to have a conversation about it,” said Mr Coutinho, who lives in Dubai. “As men, we tend to ignore our health because we think of ourselves as tough but clearly it is important to have yourself regularly checked.” While a good indicator of the need for further checks, a PSA test is not a 100 per cent-accurate detector of cancer. Like many other areas of health care, artificial intelligence could help doctors with more precise testing. A new test developed by the EDX Medical Group in Cambridge uses AI to analyse more than 100 biomarkers in the urine and blood. By identifying specific genes and proteins known to be associated with prostate cancer, the test could offer medics a more reliable early indicator of disease. If further trials are a success, it could develop into a routine examination for prostate cancer in high-risk groups. “AI is becoming very effective in helping with diagnosis,” said Dr Fatemeh Aghanasiri, a GP at the Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group. “By mapping someone's genes, we can see if the person has a specific gene for prostate cancer. Most of the big healthcare providers are trying to adapt to this new technology and integrate AI into their practice by offering these routine tests for everything, not just prostate cancer. Routine screenings can mean the difference between catching cancer early, when it’s highly treatable, and facing life-altering consequences.”