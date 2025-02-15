UAE launches $60 million initiative for visually impaired students in Ethiopia

The UAE has announced a $60 million programme to fund the development of schools and support the educational needs of visually impaired students across Ethiopia.
Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, director general of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and Zinash Tayachew, the first lady of Ethiopia, signed the agreement, state news agency Wam reported.
Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State and member of the board of trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, witnessed the signing.
This initiative will be led by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, a portfolio entity of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, in collaboration with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
The initiative tackles a pressing humanitarian need in Ethiopia, where there are an estimated 1.2 million visually impaired people, including 332,000 classified as blind.
Ethiopia has one of the highest rates of trachoma in the world. This is a preventable eye disease caused by a bacterial infection.
“The UAE remains dedicated to supporting people of determination worldwide," said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and chairman of the board of trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.
"A key element is ensuring that visually impaired students in Ethiopia can access inspiring and inclusive learning environments that meet their specialised needs, thereby enabling them to reach their full potential.”
The new schools planned under the initiative will integrate assistive technologies, specialised curriculums, and tailored vocational programmes to empower visually impaired students with the skills necessary for higher education and employment.
Ms Tayachew said: “We are grateful to the UAE for their continued partnership, which supports our goal of ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their abilities, has access to quality education."
The new programme builds on the launch of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind in Addis Ababa, in May 2024.
