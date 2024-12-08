Green hospitality: how hotels are embracing new ideas to reduce waste

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hotels/?utm_source=GoogleAds&utm_medium=CPC&utm_term=&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAl4a6BhBqEiwAqvrquq1RH37Bf0CQ1HF0v9-awuiFWar1GdHHr9G66KRn4UpBIyGlhSbNExoCn2EQAvD_BwE" target="_blank">Hotels</a> in the UAE are renowned for offering the last word in luxury. However, that comes with a problem, how do hoteliers continue to provide such lavish spreads while reducing waste? While it's certainly not a new problem, some of the methods being embraced are. One hotel has taken to turning leftover scraps into water to irrigate its vertical farm, while another has used data to cut the number of croissants it throws out by almost 15,000 a year. The need to tackle waste produce in the hospitality sector is clear, with 15.3 million hotel guests recorded in the first half of 2024 – a 10.5 per cent increase from the previous year. Initiatives like the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/11/20/uae-food-waste/" target="_blank">Ne’ma Pledge</a>, launched last year, aim to cut food loss and waste by up to 50 per cent by 2030. Ne'ma – which translates to “blessing” in English – estimates Dh6 billion ($1.63 billion) of food is wasted in the Emirates annually. Hotels across the country are stepping up their efforts to cut waste, driven by data and technology. Parisa Chum, head of sustainability at communications firm Flint Culture, explained how UAE hotels are integrating sustainability into their operations. “Both international and home-grown hotel chains are addressing sustainability practices, procurement, and reporting head-on,” said Ms Chum, who previously led sustainability programmes in hotels. While some initiatives, like introducing a no straw policy or sourcing local produce, are relatively simple, others, such as retrofitting properties with energy-efficient systems, require significant investment and time to implement. In terms of food waste, Ms Chum highlighted the use of AI-powered solutions like Winnow. “There is progress in the adoption of AI/tech solutions to measure and mitigate food waste, as well as food rescue services through the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/09/a-thousand-blessings-how-the-uae-food-bank-is-a-lifeline-for-the-needy/" target="_blank">UAE Food Bank</a>, where surplus food from hotels is safely delivered to non-profits and communities in need,” she said. Beyond technology, Ms Chum stressed the importance of raising awareness and promoting sustainable behaviour among guests and staff. “Sustainability starts with raising awareness, but lasting change requires action,” she said. Hotels are employing strategies such as eco-conscious messaging and staff training to encourage more responsible behaviour. As sustainability becomes a key focus, Ms Chum believes these efforts are just the beginning. “The UAE has been enabling mitigation programmes and initiatives for a long time, but we have seen greater acceleration of sustainability-related strategies since the lead-up to Cop28,” she said. Each person in the UAE wastes an average 224kg of food each year, according to the Food Sustainability Index 2020, almost double that of figures in Europe and North America. Globally, it was estimated that a single hotel produces about 289,700 tonnes of waste each year, including 79,000 tonnes of food waste. Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort's hydroponic farm produces up to 10kg of fresh produce daily, ensuring a steady supply of ingredients while reducing reliance on external sourcing. Additionally, the resort uses a food waste digester, which breaks down food scraps into water that is treated and reused for irrigation. This closed-loop system supports the hydroponic farm while also contributing to resource conservation and reducing landfill waste. “Every ingredient has a purpose,” said cluster executive chef Dominic Petzard. “This approach benefits both the environment and our landscaping. Since mid-2022, we’ve diverted 148 tonnes of food waste from landfills, turning it into water that helps keep our farm and gardens thriving.” Meanwhile, the zero-waste menu, which the team has been developing as a trial and recently implemented during an event, creatively incorporates every part of the ingredients. “We try to ensure that nothing goes to waste,” Mr Petzard said. “The gazpacho is made using local tomatoes, and we dehydrate the skins to use as a garnish.” He also highlighted how leftover croissants are transformed into Umm Ali, a traditional Egyptian dessert. Similarly, other items on the menu demonstrate their zero-waste philosophy. “We use shrimp shells to make the bisque and glaze, while the cherry tomato confit serves as a garnish, ensuring every component is utilised,” he said. NH Collection Dubai The Palm has taken a data-centric approach to food waste, particularly in its staff canteen. Initially, 17 per cent of daily food preparation was wasted, amounting to 39kg a day. Sustainability adviser Stella Pinto led efforts to address this issue. “We removed food waste bins, encouraging staff to be more mindful of portions,” she said. Data monitoring helped identify waste patterns, allowing the team to adjust food production. Within four months, waste was reduced by 85 per cent, saving Dh17,383 monthly. Similar steps in guest service areas, such as offering croissants on request, further reduced waste. “This small change alone saved 14,600 croissants annually,” Ms Pinto said. Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island has made environmental conservation a key focus, especially through its eco-friendly beach, which serves as a nesting site for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/06/turtles-released-saadiyat-island/" target="_blank">endangered turtles</a>. The beach holds Blue Flag certification, an international eco-label that recognises adherence to high environmental and safety standards. “We’ve implemented protocols like restricting beach access after sunset to protect this sensitive area,” said quality and sustainability manager Nimisha Dileep. Guests are guided along designated paths to minimise their impact. The hotel has also implemented AI technology to cut food waste by 30 per cent and runs new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/21/meet-the-emirati-farmer-producing-organic-fertiliser-to-reduce-pollution/" target="_blank">organic garden</a> as a step forward in its commitment to sustainability. Recycling programmes and donations of old linens to animal shelters further support sustainability efforts. “Our goal is a circular economy that integrates sustainability at every level,” Ms Dileep said. As the UAE’s tourism industry grows, hotels are finding new ways to combine <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/22/dubai-reclaimed-islands/" target="_blank">luxury </a>with environmental responsibility. Ms Chum describes this shift as a sign of progress. “Sustainability is now synonymous with luxury in the UAE hospitality sector,” she said. “It’s no longer just an add-on but an integral part of what makes the experience unique and memorable.” Many hotels are introducing sustainable practices that not only streamline their operations but also enhance the guest experience. Today’s travellers are increasingly looking for accommodations that align with their values, appreciating the eco-conscious efforts woven into their stay. From advanced waste management systems to wild life conservation projects, UAE hotels demonstrate that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand, “Sustainability is more than a trend – it’s the future of luxury,” Ms. Chum concluded.