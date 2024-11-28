UAE to donate leftover food from major events to reduce waste

A nationwide initiative to reduce <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/11/19/uae-official-says-fines-for-household-food-waste-being-considered/" target="_blank">food waste</a> at all major events across the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">Emirates</a> has been launched where leftover food will be donated to those in need or repurposed into compost to reduce <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/" target="_blank">carbon emissions</a>, officials have told <i>The National.</i> An agreement was signed at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/26/abu-dhabi-food-labelling/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition</a>, which runs until Thursday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, between the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/03/01/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-attends-launch-of-food-waste-initiative-nema/" target="_blank">Ne’ma</a>, and the country’s event organisers. The measures will apply to all major public events from now on. “We've been working with many of our partners, including the Department of Culture and Tourism. Many of their events have been done in collaboration with Ne’ma to apply the zero-waste-to-landfill framework,” Khuloud Al Nuwais, Secretary General of the Ne'ma steering committee, told <i>The National. </i>“Ne'ma works with its partners to ensure that surplus food is picked up and doesn’t end up in the bin. We also make sure that inedible food waste is composted and turned into fertiliser. This creates circularity while tracking impacts. “We measure the impact in terms of how many meals are saved from being wasted, how much food is composted, and the environmental benefits, such as reduced carbon emissions resulting from these efforts.” The move coincides with the launch of the Ne’ma Climate Conscious UAE Zero Food Waste Event Guide, complete with ten actionable steps to reduce food waste at any event or gathering. These ten steps are: The guide will also include case studies of successful events that achieved zero waste, such as the annual Government Summit. “To track these efforts, we work with innovative companies. For instance, last week’s exhibition featured technology that helps measure these impacts,” Ms Al Nuwais said. “Companies like Reloop collect waste and use a digital formula and methodology to track the amount of waste collected through their application. They provide this data back to us to measure our progress.” About 30 to 40 per cent of the food made available at events is ultimately wasted. When this food is still edible, Ms Al Nuwais said, it will be redistributed to those in need. <b>“</b>We collaborate with organisations like the UAE Food Bank and the Emirates Red Crescent to redirect large quantities of edible food,” she said. <b>“</b>However, when it’s not logistically viable for food banks to act quickly, we use innovative approaches like smart community fridges. These fridges are similar to vending machines but adhere to food safety regulations, which are critical.” First started in a pilot programme during Ramadan about a decade ago, where volunteers would stock fridges in public places so community workers could find food and drink to break their fast during iftar, the fridges are strategically located across the Emirates to help those most in need. Ne'ma's plan is to copy this system on a larger, more permanent, scale, so community fridges will be stocked up with food supplies from large-scale events that would otherwise be wasted. “These fridges are strategically placed in areas like the back of malls and high-labour-concentration areas, such as construction sites,” Ms Al Nuwais said. “Within 45 minutes to an hour, all the meals are taken, with low-income workers lining up to access them. “In events or buffet-style gatherings, up to 200 surplus meals can be collected and distributed through these fridges. This ensures that no edible food is wasted and reaches those who need it most.” When the food waste is no longer edible, Ne'ma will work with partners to ensure it is not sent to landfill and instead composted or processed so the disposal is more environmentally friendly, Ms Al Nuwais added. The pledge follows the announcement of a major <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/22/uae-launches-awareness-campaign-to-tackle-food-waste/" target="_blank">public awareness drive</a> to tackle food waste, with businesses at the heart of efforts to forge a more sustainable future. The nationwide campaign, Valuing Our Roots, is the latest step in a long-term strategy to encourage more responsible production and consumption of food, from restaurants to households. The UAE aims to halve food waste <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/uae-working-to-cut-food-waste-by-half-by-2030-says-minister-1.980752">by 2030</a>. Ne'ma estimates that Dh6 billion ($1.63 billion) of food is wasted in the Emirates annually. “This campaign represents a strategic step towards a comprehensive transformation in societal behaviours, as Ne’ma leads the charge in reawakening a sense of responsibility towards food preservation, grounded in the wisdom of our traditions,” said Mariam Al Mheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office in the Presidential Court and chairwoman of the Ne'ma steering committee.