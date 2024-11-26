The Nutri-Mark system will use the letters A to E to show how healthy food is. Ryan Lim for The National
Abu Dhabi to launch mandatory food labelling system

Food must bear new grades to show nutritional content, with initiative to begin from June next year

Shireena Al Nowais

November 26, 2024

