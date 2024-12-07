Al Jahili Fort in Abu Dhabi, circa 1904. Photo: Getty Images
Al Jahili Fort in Abu Dhabi, circa 1904. Photo: Getty Images

News

UAE

The search for justice for four Abu Dhabi sailors killed more than 120 years ago

The killings at sea by three Persian brothers shocked the emirate, new research reveals

James Langton
James Langton

December 07, 2024