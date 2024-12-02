Eid Al Etihad: Newborns make it an extra special National Day for parents

Newborns arriving in maternity wards in the early hours of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/12/02/uae-national-day-eid-al-etihad-doodle/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a> made it an extra special 53rd <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/12/02/national-day-f1-grand-prix-dsf-dates/" target="_blank">National Day</a> for parents across the UAE. For new Emirati parents Mohammed Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi and Noura Al Balushi, it was their first experience of the joy of welcoming their first child at Burjeel Medical City. Baby Shamma was born at 12:05am, weighing 2.88kg. “We chose the name 'Shamma' for our first daughter because it holds special significance within the Emirati community,” said Mr Al Naqbi. “[It] symbolises prestige, pride, and resilience, which are integral to our culture. We are thrilled that our baby arrived on this joyous occasion cherished by all Emiratis, a day celebrated throughout the country.” At Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, baby boy Yousef made his arrival at exactly 12am on Eid Al Etihad, weighing 2.70kg. His proud parents, both Emiratis, Talal Al Malagith and Khawla Mohamed Shukralla Abdulla, were overjoyed to add a third child to their growing family. “The UAE holds a special place in our hearts every day, and now, with our little one sharing this significant day with the nation, it adds a unique joy to our celebrations each year,” the parents said. “We will cherish this beautiful memory forever.” A little later in the morning at BMC, at 1am, Maimona Chowdhury was born to Bangladeshi parents AHM Ziauddin Chowdhury and Mosammat Farzana Yeasmin, weighing 2.7kg. She was the couple’s third child. It was a similar happy scene at Aster Hospital Al Qusais, where Bhushan Balajirao Tapke and his wife Nupur Bhushan Tapke celebrated the arrival of Nupur, at 2.11am. The birth signalled a new beginning for the Indian family, as they were becoming parents for the first time. “We are overwhelmed with joy to welcome our baby girl on this special UAE National Day – a moment that makes this day even more unforgettable for our family,” said Ms Tapke. At NMC Speciality Hospital in Abu Dhabi, electrical engineer Indranil Bhattacharya and his wife Antara had their second child, Antara, who weighed 2.87kg. “I have spent 20 years of my career in the UAE, so December 2nd is a very special day for me. It became more special now with my second daughter seeing the first light on the earth on this special day.” At the Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi, a newborn girl was welcomed into the world, making it a National Day to remember for her parents, who are from India. Born at 4:17am and weighing 3.08kg, the healthy newborn made it a special morning for baby Swetha’s father, Jayaram Subburaj. “Welcoming our daughter on such a momentous day fills us with indescribable gratitude and pride,” he said.