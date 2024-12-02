Baby Shamma was born to Emirati parents Mohammed Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi and Noura Al Balushi on National Day. Photo: Burjeel Medical City
Baby Shamma was born to Emirati parents Mohammed Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi and Noura Al Balushi on National Day. Photo: Burjeel Medical City

News

UAE

Eid Al Etihad: Newborns make it an extra special National Day for parents

Families cherish the arrival of their babies on 53rd Union Day

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

December 02, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today