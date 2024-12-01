Light rain accompanied by strong winds are not expected to disrupt the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations. Satish Kumar / The National
Light rain accompanied by strong winds are not expected to disrupt the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations. Satish Kumar / The National

News

UAE

Light rain unlikely to dampen National Day celebrations

Eid Al Etihad will mark the 53rd year of the UAE, with clouds expected to clear by Tuesday

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

December 01, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today