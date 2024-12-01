Light rain unlikely to dampen National Day celebrations

Light <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/weather/" target="_blank">rain</a> expected across some parts of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> on Sunday is unlikely to disrupt <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/29/national-day-2024-when-holiday/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a> celebrations with most clouds passing through by Monday morning. It will be partly cloudy throughout Sunday and into Monday with temperatures in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> peaking at about 28C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. Fresh winds, strengthening in coastal areas, could reach 25kph with gusts of up to 40kph. Firework displays are planned across the UAE over the next three days as the country celebrates its 53rd year. Eid Al Etihad, the official name of National Day, marks the anniversary of the foundation of the UAE, which took place on December 2, 1971. Firework displays will begin on Sunday, December 1 at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, from 8pm. Further aerial shows are planned on Monday by the Hatta sign at 8pm and at the waterfront lifestyle destination at Dubai Festival City Mall from 9.10pm. It will remain sunny with patches of cloud into Tuesday, with a chance of further light rain, when the show will be at the historic neighbourhood of Al Seef at 9pm.