UAE identifies three men arrested over death of Rabbi Zvi Kogan

The Ministry of Interior has identified three men arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE. The suspects were named as Olimpi Tohirovic, Mahmoud John Abdel Rahim, both 28, and Azizi Kamilovic, 33. All are from Uzbekistan, state news agency Wam reported on Monday. Pictures of the suspects have been shared by authorities. The ministry said legal procedures were under way in regards to the case. Authorities on Sunday said Mr Kogan, 28, had entered the country as a Moldovan. The ministry had been in contact with the embassy of Moldova in Abu Dhabi and with the man's family. "The Ministry emphasised the commitment of the security authorities to swiftly take the necessary actions to uncover the details, circumstances, and motives of the crime," Wam reported. "It praised the effectiveness of the security agencies and their rapid response, which led to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators in a short period." After receiving a missing-persons report from the victim's family, authorities sent investigation teams who discovered his body. The location of the body and cause of death have not been disclosed. "The ministry affirmed that the UAE and its institutions are fully committed to safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens, residents and visitors," Wam reported on Sunday. "It highlighted that the nation's security apparatus maintains the highest standards of security and safety."