Zvi Kogan: Emirati ambassador condemns 'senseless death' of rabbi

A senior Emirati ambassador has denounced the “senseless death” of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE and stressed that the country stands against “extremism and fanaticism of every kind”.

Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the US, spoke out after authorities on Sunday announced the arrest of three people in connection with the alleged murder of the Israeli-Moldovan citizen, a 28-year-old UAE resident who had been reported missing.

The Ministry of Interior said after receiving a missing-persons report from the victim’s family, authorities sent investigation teams who discovered his body. The location of the body and cause of death have not been disclosed.

“Today the UAE mourns for Rabbi Zvi Kogan. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and community over his senseless death,” Mr Al Otaiba said on social media.

“Zvi Kogan’s murder was more than a crime in the UAE – it was a crime against the UAE. It was an attack on our homeland, on our values and on our vision.

“In the UAE, we welcome everyone. We embrace peaceful coexistence. We reject extremism and fanaticism of every kind. We honour Zvi Kogan’s memory by recommitting ourselves to these values.

“Now, we are more determined than ever to protecting and sustaining the Emirates as a shining and enduring example of diversity, acceptance and peace.”

The Ministry of Interior said Mr Kogan had entered the country as a Moldovan. The ministry had been in contact with the embassy of Moldova in Abu Dhabi and close contact with the man's family.

“The ministry affirmed that the UAE and its institutions are fully committed to safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors,” state news agency Wam reported.

“It highlighted that the nation’s security apparatus maintains the highest standards of security and safety.”

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the UAE for its role in addressing Mr Kogan’s disappearance and death. He said that Israel will “strengthen the ties between us”.

Rabbi Kogan was an envoy of the orthodox Jewish organisation Chabad Lubavitch, which issued a tribute to him.

It said he had moved to the Emirates with his wife to “answer a calling of service”.

“We trust that the UAE will work with the countries in the region to bring the perpetrators to justice, and hold all those involved accountable for this act of sheer evil,” it said on X.

“Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries serve in countries around the globe in a spirit of generosity and kindness. Wherever they are stationed to grow and sustain Jewish life, they benefit the larger community as well with their love and light for all humanity. It is incumbent upon the authorities of every country where Chabad representatives serve in good faith, to ensure that terror finds no haven within its borders.

“We mourn with his wife and family, and with the entire Chabad community. May God console them, and may they find solace in his legacy.”

