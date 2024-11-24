UAE Interior Ministry arrests three people over death of Moldovan Zvi Kogan

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> Ministry of Interior on Sunday said that three people have been arrested in connection with the death of Moldovan citizen Zvi Kogan. The ministry said the arrests were made "in record time" and that details of the incident will be made public after investigations are concluded. It said that after receiving a missing-persons report from the victim’s family, authorities sent search and investigation teams who discovered his body. The location of the body and a cause of death have not been disclosed. In a statement issued on the UAE state news agency Wam, it said Mr Kogan had entered the country as a Moldovan. It had been in continuous contact with the embassy of Moldova in Abu Dhabi and close contact with the man's family to support them. The ministry insisted that there was no threat to overall security for people in the country. "The ministry affirmed that the UAE and its institutions are fully committed to safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors," it said. "It highlighted that the nation’s security apparatus maintains the highest standards of security and safety." Reports at the weekend said Mr Kogan was a joint Moldovan-Israeli citizen. Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> in a cabinet meeting on Sunday thanked the UAE for its role in addressing Mr Kogan’s disappearance and death. He said that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> will “strengthen the ties between us”. The ministry also stressed that it would use all legal powers to respond decisively and without leniency to any actions or attempts that threaten the stability of society. "Furthermore, it reaffirmed its readiness to implement all necessary deterrent measures to protect social harmony and peaceful coexistence, strictly adhering to the nation’s laws and regulations," the statement said.