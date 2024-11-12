Sheikh Mohammed unveils centre for criminal data analysis under Dh2bn Dubai Police projects

Dubai will soon have a new centre for criminal data analysis, announced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/30/sheikh-mohammed-launches-online-project-for-children-of-lebanon-to-continue-their-education/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, </a>Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on social media. It's part of several <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/04/13/dubai-police-use-cutting-edge-dna-tests-to-track-down-criminals/" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a> projects that are estimated to cost Dh2 billion. It will also include a Dubai Police Academy building in Al Ruwayyah area that can accommodate 2,500 male and female students, a specialised training centre in Hatta and a new building for forensic science, among other projects. “During my visit today to Dubai Police, we were briefed on their latest development plans,” Sheikh Mohammed said on X, after launching the projects and praising the efforts of the emirate's force. “The city is expanding, police responsibilities and duties are increasing, and the demand for this global city is accelerating,” he said. “The fact remains that security, safety and stability are the most valuable currency and the greatest guarantee for the continuity and prosperity of the nation's development.”