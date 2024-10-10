Behind the scenes: A day with Dubai Police's all-women rescue team

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE’s</a> first land rescue team comprising only female officers is ready for critical search and rescue operations, both domestically and internationally. From extricating people trapped in vehicles to rescuing people stuck in lifts or stranded on mountains, the <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-police" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a> all-female land rescue team is ready to assist. The team of 18 non-commissioned officers graduated in September after a rigorous three-month training course. This week, <i>The National</i> was granted exclusive access to watch them in action at the Dubai Police Search and Rescue Department near Silicon Oasis. “Our job is to save people’s lives. There is no time for fear as one second can make the difference between life and death,” First Corporal Marwa Mosa told <i>The National</i>. The 25-year-old Emirati was holding a hydraulic cutter, which would be used to open the door of a damaged car to free an injured driver. “I know it is a hard job but saving people's lives make me happy. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati/" target="_blank">Emirati</a> women can be in any job or apply for any duty. I had a passion to join Dubai Police and work in the field," she said. "After six months in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> Police academy, officers picked me to be part of the female team. I was thrilled and accepted immediately. My parents supported my decision to join the team. I can’t wait to perform my first rescue operation.” The hands of First Corporal Nawal Al Abdullah were bruised because of the difficult training, but she loves what her job entails. “We had many training courses in the last three months. We feel that we are ready to go and save people's lives,” the 21-year-old Emirati said. “The main challenge was carrying the heavy equipment such as the hydraulic cutter or to work in harsh weather, but we know that and trust in our skills and capabilities.” First Corporal Azza Al Attar, 23, was on top of a training tower preparing to simulate a rescue scenario in a mountain setting. With confident and smooth steps, she climbed down after taking necessary safety measures. “Training is incredibly important for successful search and rescue teams. It means life or death in some situations. When it comes to rope rescue techniques, we must know the safety protocols to ensure both the safety of the victim and us,” Ms Al Attar said. First Corporal Latifa Al Maqbali has to juggle work with looking after her young daughter. “Being a mother and part of a rescue team is a challenge I’m accepting. I wanted to be part of the force and have what it takes to succeed both as a mother and rescue member,” the 35 year old said. “It’s our duty to serve the UAE in any field or mission. Saving people motivates me. It is a satisfying feeling.” Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the all-women team for their achievements. “Emirati women play a crucial role in our nation's development, and we are proud to have this pioneering team ready to work alongside their male counterparts," he said. Official figures from Dubai Police showed the search and rescue department responded to 162 emergency calls this year for people trapped in lifts, houses and children locked in cars. They also responded to 82 serious traffic accidents where people were trapped inside their vehicles.